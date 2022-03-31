PR Newswire

The new ATS480 series soft starters combine a field-proven technology platform with digital enhancements and improved cybersecurity capabilities to support widespread digitization efforts in the industrial automation industry.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, is now stocking Schneider Electric's new Altivar ATS480 soft starters, which are designed to support widespread digitization efforts in the industrial automation industry.

Soft starters are solid-state devices that enable a gentle ramp-up to full-speed motor operation to protect AC motors from the damage that can be caused by the initial inrush of current associated with motor startup. In addition to facilitating that crucial process, Schneider Electric's new Altivar ATS480 soft starters are engineered to simplify and economize motor configuration and commissioning, maximize application availability, satisfy rigorous cybersecurity standards, and deliver reliable, long-lifetime performance in a wide range of demanding and harsh environment industrial automation applications rated for 208–690V, 17–1,700A, and 4–900kW.

They also feature the same hardware platform as the popular ATS48 series soft starters they evolved from to support drop-in replacements that preserve customers' initial investments and deliver the same proven robustness, reliability, 20-year durability, and start/stop performance. Additional features include digital enhancements, improved cybersecurity capabilities, and seamless integration with Schneider's EcoStruxure platform, which combines best-in-class OT solutions with the latest in IT technology to help users simplify architecture selection, design, and execution processes, maximize energy efficiency and sustainability, and reduce engineering time and costs.

Digital enhancements to the new ATS480 series soft starters include remote commissioning capabilities, embedded QR codes that reveal parameters for on-site troubleshooting, a text keypad capable of displaying warnings and history, and an even broader range of compatible Ethernet and serial communication bus protocols, including Modbus TCP, EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, Modbus RTU, CANopen, PROFIBUS DP, and DeviceNet.

In terms of cybersecurity, the new ATS480 soft starters feature secure boot and firmware upgrades, threat intelligence capabilities that can generate security reports and restrict or disable ports and services, and user account authorization.

ATS480 series soft starters are torque controlled and equipped with torque ramp, dynamic braking, and DC injection stop modes as well as an embedded electronic thermal relay for motor protection. They are rated for operating voltages spanning 208–690V, operating current extending from 17–1,700A, and effective power ranging from 4–900kW and comply with relevant CE, cULus, CCC, UKCA, RCM, EAC, DNV, ABS, BV, and CCS standards.

Ideal applications for the new ATS480 series soft starters extend from normal to heavy-duty and include economical, high-horsepower motors (>500HP), pumps, fans, compressors, saws, pulpers, agitators, mixers, grinders, crushers, refiners, presses, and material handling equipment.

"Our new ATS480 soft starters offer economical solutions based on our field-proven ATS48 hardware platform but optimized for today's and tomorrow's industrial automation applications," said Chien-Hao (David) Chen, Senior Offer Manager – Product/Program Management and Key Account Development, Schneider Electric. "They're highly robust and reliable, even in the most demanding and harsh environment applications, and they support 208- to 690-volt applications to deliver unmatched flexibility in addition to continuity of service and enhanced digital features like cybersecurity characteristics that are essential to success in Industry 4.0 environments."

For more information about Schneider Electric's new Altivar ATS480 soft starters, please visit the product page. To compare and purchase Altivar ATS480 soft starter products at AlliedElec.com, please click here. For more information about Allied's extensive range of Schneider Electric solutions for industrial automation applications, including motors and motor controls, industrial controls, switches, relays, circuit protection products extending from fuses to circuit breakers, and enclosures, racks, and cabinets, please visit Allied's Schneider Electric storefront. For assistance identifying, deploying, and maintaining Schneider Electric solutions in your industrial automation applications, please contact your local Allied representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to Allied's technical support team.

