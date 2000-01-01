Ron Baron Comments on Gartner

41 minutes ago
IT, Financial), a provider of syndicated research, contributed to results. Business conditions remained strong, with Gartner’s research business compounding at double-digit levels. We expect sustained revenue growth and renewed focus on cost control to drive margin expansion and enhanced free cash flow generation. The company’s balance sheet is in excellent shape and can support aggressive repurchases and bolt-on acquisitions, in our view.

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Growth Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
