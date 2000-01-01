Ron Baron Comments on Gartner

Shares of Gartner, Inc. ( IT , Financial ) , a provider of syndicated research, contributed to results. Business conditions remained strong, with Gartner’s research business compounding at double-digit levels. We expect sustained revenue growth and renewed focus on cost control to drive margin expansion and enhanced free cash flow generation. The company’s balance sheet is in excellent shape and can support aggressive repurchases and bolt-on acquisitions, in our view.

