On Nov. 10, 2022, Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) will host Morgan State Day, a unique networking and development event in partnership with Morgan State University, Maryland’s largest historically black college and university (HBCU).

During the event, approximately 45 students interested in finance, investments, sales, marketing and computer science will have the opportunity to learn about Lincoln’s business areas and the company’s early career talent programs, as well as network with executives and their peers.

Additionally, Lincoln will host a live, presentation challenge finale, part of a program that kicked off a few weeks ago where students from Morgan State are paired with mentors from Lincoln Financial’s sales organization to help them prepare for bracket-style presentation skills challenges. Four summer internships will be awarded to the winners of this competition.

What: Lincoln Financial Group’s Morgan State Day

When: Nov. 10, 2022, from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. — Important – pitch competition is at 2 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Financial Group Headquarters; 150 N Radnor Chester Road, Radnor, Pa. 19087

For confirmed media members — Please use the main entrance of the Radnor Financial Center and check in at the front desk for a company representative to escort you to the event.

Who: Morgan State University students in finance, investments, sales, marketing and computer science and Lincoln Financial Group leaders

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $270 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Ethical+Companies®. We create opportunities for early career talent through our intern development program, which ranks among WayUp and Yello’s annual list of Top 100 Internship Programs. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109006057/en/