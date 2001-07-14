SQZ+Biotechnologies (NYSE: SQZ), focused on unlocking the full potential of cell therapies for multiple therapeutic areas, today reported third quarter 2022 financial results and recent portfolio updates.

“I am proud of the SQZ team's accomplishments this quarter, including our publication showcasing the AAC platform, advancing our autoimmune preclinical work, and progress made developing our integrated point-of-care manufacturing system,” said Armon Sharei, Ph.D., CEO and Founder at SQZ Biotechnologies. “As we head into the final stretches of the year, we look forward to sharing the latest available clinical data from our three oncology trials.”

Third Quarter 2022 and Recent Portfolio Updates

SQZ® Antigen Presenting Cell (“APC”) Platform in Oncology

Continued enrollment of high dose monotherapy and combination with checkpoint inhibitors in the Phase 1/2 (SQZ-PBMC-HPV-101) trial

Anticipate additional monotherapy data in the highest-dose cohort and initial, interim data for patients in combination with checkpoint inhibitors

SQZ® Enhanced Antigen Presenting Cell (“eAPC”) Platform in Oncology

Continued enrollment for the monotherapy stage of the COMMANDER-001 Phase 1/2 (SQZ-eAPC-HPV) trial

Anticipate initial cohort 1 data by the end of 2022

SQZ® Activating Antigen Carriers (“AAC”) Platform in Oncology

Published comprehensive preclinical research in Frontiers in Immunology

Continued enrollment for the monotherapy stage of the ENVOY-001 Phase 1/2 (SQZ-AAC-HPV-101) trial

SQZ® Tolerizing Antigen Carriers (“TAC”) Platform in Immune Tolerance

Progressed studies supporting anticipated TAC Investigational New Drug (IND) submission for celiac disease in the first half of 2023

Company’s Point-of-Care (POC) manufacturing system intended to produce clinical batches and be operated outside of an ISO 7 cleanroom

SQZ® Point-of-Care Manufacturing

Continued development and testing for utilization in anticipated SQZ ® TAC IND submission in the first half of 2023

TAC IND submission in the first half of 2023 Commenced evaluation of POC to produce additional therapeutic candidates to reduce future manufacturing-related costs; assessing the possibility of allowing access to the Cell Squeeze® technology, associated methods and clinical-scale systems for manufacturing uses together with third parties

Recent Corporate Highlights

Elevated Micah Zajic to Chief Financial Officer from Chief Business Officer

Transitioned Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), Howard Bernstein, M.D., Ph.D., to the company’s Board of Directors; announced the division of CSO responsibilities among three experienced internal leaders: Ipsita Roymoulik, Ph.D., SVP, Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls; Scott Loughhead, Ph.D., VP, Translational Research; and Maisam Dadgar, Head of Engineering

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $3.5 million compared to $4.8 million for the same period in 2021

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, were $19.6 million compared to $20.5 million for the same period in 2021; the decrease was primarily due to lower upfront manufacturing, materials and setup costs associated with the SQZ-eAPC-HPV trial

General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, were $6.9 million compared to $6.7 million for the same period in 2021; the increase was primarily due to higher personnel and other corporate-related costs, including stock-based compensation expense and other costs

Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $22.6 million, compared to $22.5 million for the same period in 2021

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $84.2 million and anticipates this will be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the fourth quarter of 2023

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of cell therapies to benefit patients with cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary Cell Squeeze® technology offers the unique ability to deliver multiple biological materials into many patient cell types to engineer what we believe can be a broad range of potential therapeutics. Our goal is to create well-tolerated cell therapies that can provide therapeutic benefit for patients and improve the patient experience over existing cell therapy approaches. With accelerated production timelines under 24 hours and the opportunity to eliminate preconditioning and lengthy hospital stays, our approach could change the way people think about cell therapies. The company’s first therapeutic applications seek to generate target-specific immune responses, both in immune activation for the treatment of solid tumors and in immune tolerance for the treatment of unwanted immune reactions and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.sqzbiotech.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to events and presentations, platform and clinical development, product candidates, preclinical and clinical activities, progress and outcomes, development and manufacturing plans, financial and cash position, executive management, regulatory submissions, clinical safety and efficacy results, and therapeutic potential. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to several risk factors. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to our limited operating history; our significant losses incurred since inception and expectation to incur significant additional losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to continue as a going concern; the development of our initial product candidates, upon which our business is highly dependent; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and clinical activities; our need for additional funding and our cash runway; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development, including uncertain outcomes of clinical trials and potential delays in regulatory approval; our ability to maintain our relationships with our third party vendors; and protection of our proprietary technology, intellectual property portfolio and the confidentiality of our trade secrets. These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of this date and SQZ undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, the occurrence of current events, or otherwise, unless required by law.

SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Collaboration and grant revenue $ 3,452 $ 4,755 $ 9,535 $ 14,748 Operating expenses: Research and development 19,631 20,520 55,401 52,942 General and administrative 6,919 6,691 20,789 18,744 Total operating expenses 26,550 27,211 76,190 71,686 Loss from operations (23,098 ) (22,456 ) (66,655 ) (56,938 ) Other income, net 455 6 738 19 Net loss (22,643 ) (22,450 ) (65,917 ) (56,919 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.77 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (2.30 ) $ (2.08 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 29,284,151 28,050,130 28,603,020 27,421,839

SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (unaudited) SEPTEMBER 30, DECEMBER 31, 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,239 $ 143,513 Other current assets 3,098 7,122 Total current assets 87,337 150,635 Other assets 67,517 75,517 Total assets $ 154,854 $ 226,152 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities $ 25,261 $ 33,224 Long term liabilities 61,019 68,952 Total liabilities 86,280 102,176 Total stockholders’ equity 68,574 123,976 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 154,854 $ 226,152

