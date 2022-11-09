OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

To access the live webcast, please click on this link.

To participate by phone, please dial 877-545-0523 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time and request the Envirotech Vehicles call. International callers should dial 973-528-0016. Participants may also provide the access code, which is 815808.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until Tuesday, November 29, 2022, and may be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010. International callers should dial 919-882-2331. The replay passcode is 47078.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

