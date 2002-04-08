VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) ( INM), a leader in the pharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing of rare cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs, announces that InMed’s CEO Eric A. Adams and Eric Hsu, SVP of Preclinical Research and Development will present at Tribe Public’s Webinar Presentation and Q&A Event titled "Exploring the Neuroprotective Qualities of Rare Cannabinoids." The Event is scheduled to begin at 8.30am Pacific/11.30am Eastern on November 17, 2022.







To register to join the complimentary, ZOOM webinar-based event, please visit Tribe Public LLC at INMNOV17.TribePublic.com. Once registered, participants may begin forwarding their questions for InMed’s management to Tribe Public at [email protected] or share their questions via the ZOOM chat feature during the event. Tribe Public’s Managing Member, John F. Heerdink, Jr., will host the event and relay all questions to management.



About InMed; InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the pharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing of rare cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs, including clinical and preclinical programs targeting the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs. We also have significant know-how in developing proprietary manufacturing approaches to produce cannabinoids for various market sectors. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com and www.baymedica.com.

About Tribe Public LLC

Tribe Public LLC is a San Francisco, CA-based organization that hosts complimentary worldwide webinar & meeting events in the U.S. Tribe’s events focus on issues that the Tribe’s members care about with an emphasis on hosting management teams and experts from publicly traded companies from all sectors & financial organizations that are seeking to increase awareness of their products, progress, and plans. Tribe members primarily include Institutions, Family Offices, Portfolio Managers, Registered Investment Advisors, Accredited Investors, Sell Side Analysts, and members of media. Tribe Members are encouraged to express their interest in speakers at the Tribe Public website via the Tribe’s FREE “Wish List” process. Visit Tribe Public’s Website http://www.tribepublic.com/ to join the Tribe and express your interests today.

Investor Contact:

Colin Clancy

Vice President, Investor Relations

T: +1.604.416.0999

E: [email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about: the potential impact of cannabinoids on neurodegenerative diseases and being a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids; and delivering new treatment alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs.

With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, InMed has made numerous assumptions. While InMed considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause InMed's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed’s stand-alone business is disclosed in InMed’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Security and Exchange Commission on www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.