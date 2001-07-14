Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in payment processing and commerce technology, has launched a new online payments platform with advanced developer tools to support eCommerce businesses of all sizes.

Shift4’s new online payments platform allows businesses to easily create a customizable checkout form that can be embedded on any page of a website using just a few lines of code. This form features an intuitive and mobile-friendly UI supporting 24 languages, 160+ currencies and all major card types. It also supports a wide range of payment scenarios, including one-time payments, recurring payments and subscriptions, hybrid billing models with both one-time fees and subscription costs, and variable billing for pay-per-use or pay-per-user business models. The platform also includes smart anti-fraud tools to prevent fraudulent transactions and protect businesses from chargebacks.

“Our new online payments platform delivers a truly unmatched solution that can support even the largest and most complex eCommerce merchants around the world,” said Mike Russo, Chief Technology Officer at Shift4. “Built by developers for developers, our platform enables seamless web and mobile payments with a simple and flexible integration, powerful management tools, and the highest level of security.”

This platform provides developers with all the tools they need to implement a best-in-class online payment solution, including a robust and customizable API, reliable SDKs, and extensive support resources. It also features a sandbox mode for developers to test the API and the entire payment process from the customer’s perspective.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payment ecosystems worldwide. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

