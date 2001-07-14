NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, concluded its 25th annual User Group Meeting (UGM) on Nov. 9 after three days of education, collaboration and camaraderie. UGM 22 focused on the company’s vision of better healthcare outcomes for all, with approximately 1,800 healthcare professionals from all specialties in attendance to learn about the latest in healthcare technology innovations and insights.

“As a health tech company committed to outcomes, our definition of ‘done’ is not when the last line of code is written or when the product is delivered to our clients. It’s done when they are achieving measurable improved outcomes in their practices,” said NextGen Healthcare CEO David Sides.

The conference, held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, also featured two inspiring keynote addresses. During the opening session, innovation theorist John Nosta predicted a bright future for tech-enabled healthcare providers and their patients. During the closing session, Paralympic medalist and “Dancing with the Stars” alumni Amy Purdy shared her personal story of physical and mental triumph and the importance of taking an active role in one’s own healthcare. The audience responded with a standing ovation.

Also, during the closing session, NextGen Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Murry and Mitch Waters, executive vice president of commercial growth, recognized the winners of the 2022 Excellence in Healthcare Awards. Four innovative healthcare providers were honored for their outstanding efforts.

Excellence in Integration: Daymark+Recovery+Services

The North Carolina organization is a comprehensive community provider of mental health and substance abuse services. Daymark Recovery Services has demonstrated an integrative use of NextGen Healthcare solutions to improve workflows, automation, efficiency, and delivery of healthcare services.

Excellence in Financial Operations: ENT+and+Allergy+Associates%2C+LLP

The organization with more than 300 clinicians practicing in over 55 office locations in New York has leveraged NextGen Healthcare financial solutions to improve financial performance.

Excellence in Clinical Care: Children%27s+Medical+Group+of+Saginaw+Bay

The Michigan practice has demonstrated excellence in how patients are engaged, treated and communicated with to provide the best possible experience.

Excellence in Innovation: Wilmington+Health

The North Carolina-based primary care and multispecialty provider has demonstrated innovative excellence in its use of the NextGen® Adaptive Content Engine to improve efficiency or advance healthcare delivery. Wilmington Health created an automation to better assist providers by suggesting possible diagnoses based on previous or currently prescribed medications or previous labs ordered for the patient.

“Clients recognized with Excellence in Healthcare Awards are at the forefront of implementing technologies that lead to healthier communities,” said Dr. Murry during the award ceremony. “We applaud them for their innovation and execution.”

