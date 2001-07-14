Waters Corporation ( NYSE:WAT, Financial) today released its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report highlighting the company’s efforts for 2021 and the first half of 2022 to reduce its environmental footprint, develop a workforce that is more representative of the society we live in, and continue strong governance practices.

“We are making steady progress on our goals, which is reflected in the recognition of our efforts by leading media and inclusion in ESG investor indexes,” said Dr. Udit Batra, President and CEO of Waters Corporation. “I am proud of the Waters team who worked to integrate responsible practices across our business with significant milestones, such as achieving LEED certification at our Taunton precision chemistry manufacturing facility and expanding STEM education opportunities through our Waters Student Academy program. Doing our part to leave the world better than we found it is at the core of Waters’ ESG strategy.”

Waters’ ESG Report Highlights:

5% year-over-year reduction (2020-2021) in Scope 1+2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions and 6% decrease in water consumption at the company’s largest owned manufacturing facilities.

Waters earned a 100/100 score on the Human Rights Campaign 2022 Corporate Equality Index and launched the Waters Student Academy to promote STEM education for underrepresented students.

Introduced a political participation policy; in addition to an independent chair, 57% of Waters’ Board of Directors is ethnically and/or gender diverse.

In addition to highlights and stories demonstrating the company’s ESG goals in action, the Waters 2022 ESG report provides detailed progress against its ESG objectives via industry frameworks such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). Further proving its commitment to world-class governance and transparency, Waters aligned its ESG reporting with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and expects to report future progress against the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework.

Updated ESG Strategy:

In 2021, Waters conducted a third-party materiality assessment to gain stakeholder input informing the company's ESG strategy. Waters’ ESG strategy is grounded in the company’s guiding principle to “leave the world better than we found it” and seeks to do so by focusing on the following:

Environmental Reduce our most significant environmental impacts Reduce GHG emissions by 35% by 2025 from a 2016 baseline

Reduce waste to landfill by 50% by 2025 from a 2019 baseline; zero waste to landfill by 2030

Decrease water use intensity by 2025 from a 2019 baseline Social Become more representative of the society we live in Increase % of women in leadership (YoY)

Increase % of Black and Latinx employees (YoY)

Increase number of students exposed to, and Waters volunteers engaged in, STEM education in the community (YoY) Governance Enhance long-term stakeholder value with good governance and effective oversight Active Board oversight of enterprise risk management

Deliver robust ethics and compliance program

Provide disclosures in accordance with GRI and SASB

In recognition of its ESG efforts, Waters was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI); was listed as the top-ranked life sciences company in Barron’s Top 100 Most Sustainable Companies 2022; was tenth-ranked among Healthcare and Life Sciences companies in the Newsweek 2022 list of Most Responsible Companies; and was recognized in the 2022 Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

