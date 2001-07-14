Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today launched new capabilities in Calix+Operations+Cloud (Operations Cloud). With this launch, Calix delivers the subscriber intelligence and network insights broadband operations teams need to move from reactive to proactive. Now, broadband service providers (BSPs) have unprecedented visibility across all Calix platforms—Intelligent+Access+EDGE™ and Revenue+EDGE™ using Calix Cloud®. With this increased visibility, combined with the new Operations Cloud geo-mapping feature, operations teams can quickly identify and resolve issues across the network before they impact subscribers. They can also apply workflow automation, machine learning-based insights, configurable network health thresholds, and automated alarm management across the entire subscriber-facing network. This frees up broadband operations professionals to focus on more high-value activities, while enabling the BSPs to dramatically lower operating expenses (OPEX) and create subscriber satisfaction that yields Net Promoter Scores far above typical industry averages.

With these latest capabilities, Calix further enables BSPs to differentiate and compete against even the biggest competitors. By leveraging Operations Cloud, teams can transform a potentially negative subscriber experience into a positive one by:

Proactively addressing network issues before they impact subscribers. Operations Cloud provides operations teams with a detailed geographic view of network events and alarms. Teams can more quickly resolve issues by visualizing direct subscriber impacts and analyzing historical trends.

With enhanced network health monitoring in Operations Cloud, Calix gives operations teams comprehensive visibility into network health. Deeper real-time insights enable teams to proactively solve problems across the entire network. Increasing operational efficiency and boosting productivity. Operations Cloud allows BSPs to streamline workflow maintenance. By removing unused static groups, and with simplified editing of existing workflows, operations teams are now freed up to put their time to more productive uses—such as exploring ways to optimize network performance and increase subscriber satisfaction.

“We are focused on community first, helping our neighbors with better access to the internet, and looking for ways to improve the subscriber experience,” said Jack Rickett, network supervisor at McDonald County Telephone Company in Pineville, Missouri. “Operations Cloud gives us a complete overall picture of the health of the entire network. We can spot network troubles and fix them before they affect subscribers. We’re also able to simplify operations by replacing several different health monitoring, alarm management, and traffic analytics tools with one single comprehensive solution. In addition, our field techs use Operations Cloud to validate ONT light levels on installs—reducing truck rolls. Being able to streamline and automate our day-to-day tasks has paid off in both OPEX reduction and increased subscriber satisfaction. Calix Operations Cloud is an invaluable solution for our broadband operations teams.”

“Network operations plays a critical role in delivering an exceptional subscriber experience,” said Shane Eleniak, executive vice president of products at Calix. “With our award-winning platforms and end-to-end managed experience, Calix gives BSPs an unmatched holistic view of the subscriber experience. Now BSPs have the ability to analyze real-time data at the network level to proactively address a potential subscriber concern before it reaches customer support. This completely changes the relationship between operations and subscribers from negative to positive and generates greater subscriber satisfaction. This release will increase broadband operations efficiency and productivity to previously unseen levels, freeing BSPs to leverage other Calix platform innovations to add subscribers, deliver new managed services, and drive revenue growth.”

Every 91 days, Calix releases updates for its award-winning cloud and software platforms. This consistent cadence enables BSPs to further their transformations from utility providers into experience providers. In this way, even the smallest service providers get the opportunity to accelerate their innovation, differentiate, and become giants in their markets.

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform.

