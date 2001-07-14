SiTime+Corp. (NASDAQ: SITM), the precision timing company, today announced the SiT5503 Elite X™ Super-TCXO®, that raises the bar on timing performance in data centers and 5G infrastructure. By 2024, the addressable market for precision timing in Comms-Enterprise is expected to be $1.3 billion. The SiT5503 Elite X Super-TCXO will address $200M of this market by delivering an unmatched combination of features and performance that enable faster, more reliable networks.

“Today’s 5G and edge network applications require precision timing solutions designed to operate reliably in demanding environments,” said Piyush Sevalia, EVP marketing, SiTime. “With the SiTime SiT5503 MEMS Super-TCXO, system designers now have a compelling solution. They can replace large, power-hungry quartz OCXOs with the SiT5503, and meet the operators’ holdover requirements, even in the presence of severe environmental stressors.”

To transfer data at higher speeds and lower latency, networks need a stable and reliable clock that is generated by a timing grandmaster in the core and is transmitted to all nodes in the network. To ensure uptime, downstream edge networks have a redundant, local, stable clock that continues to operate even if the network clock is disrupted. The amount of time that the local clock can operate and maintain the same accuracy as the network clock is called holdover, which, in edge networks, is typically 4 hours. The SiTime SiT5503 Super-TCXO meets this requirement.

SiT5503 Super-TCXO Features and Benefits

1 to 60 MHz any-frequency output

±5 ppb stability over operating temperature

-40 to 95°C temperature range

±0.3 ppb/°C stability over temperature slope

2 seconds to final stability over temperature

0.5 ppb/day daily aging

110 mW power consumption at 2.5V

7.0 mm x 5.0 mm package

±3200 ppm digital control

Availability

Samples of the SiT5503 TCXO are available now. Contact+SiTime for order information. Volume production is expected in 1H2023.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the precision timing company. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 3 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to ship products; adoption of our new solutions by our customers; quality and performance of our products; introduction of new products by our competitors; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information about these and other risks that may impact our business is set forth in our more recent Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

