Cognitive Systems Corp. announced today that its highly-accurate WiFi Motion™ detection software will be integrated into MaxLinear’s cutting-edge broadband and access SoCs. Through this partnership, Cognitive Systems’ patented WiFi Motion technology will run on MaxLinear chips, enabling next-generation Wi-Fi Sensing applications such as home monitoring, wellness monitoring, and smart home automation.

“Service providers are constantly looking for innovative ways to evolve user experience and provide differentiated value for customers,” said Taj Manku, co-founder and CEO of Cognitive Systems. “Together with partners like MaxLinear, we are creating future-forward technologies that will transform the home services industry.”

Since 2014, Cognitive Systems has designed, developed, and implemented the first and most sophisticated Wi-Fi-enabled motion sensing software in market, expanding how Wi-Fi networks are used. The breakthrough technology leverages connected IoT devices to transform the entire home into a motion-sensing network without any additional hardware. Cognitive Systems first launched a home monitoring solution, called Home Aware, and recently expanded its solutions by launching Caregiver Aware, a revolutionary solution for elder care. In addition to expanding its product portfolio, Cognitive Systems has optimized its rapid integration process. WiFi Motion is now available on most access points. Since 2020, WiFi Motion’s availability has grown to over 2.5M motion-capable devices and is offered by more than 100 service providers.

Cognitive Systems’ WiFi Motion software is implemented as a function of MaxLinear’s suite of gateway and access platforms, including Wi-Fi, fiber, DOCSIS, and xDSL products. MaxLinear’s Wi-Fi solutions - including its latest generation Wi-Fi 7 product - deliver a fast, reliable, and responsive experience and are well-suited for next-gen Wi-Fi-enabled motion detection. Coupled with MaxLinear AnyWAN™ - the industry’s first single-chip SoC that targets Fiber-to-the-Home, Fixed Wireless Access, DOCSIS, and ethernet gateways and modems – services providers and home gateway designers have a set of highly-optimizable access solutions enhanced with leading functionalities such as Cognitive Systems’ motion sensing, which consumers are coming to expect.

“Service providers are eagerly looking for next-gen Wi-Fi capabilities to gain an advantage in the marketplace,” said Doron Tal, VP Broadband Access of MaxLinear. "MaxLinear’s robust gateway and access platforms deliver leading user experience consumers expect from their in-home connectivity. Integrating Cognitive Systems’ motion solution into these platforms continues to provide users with an unparalleled experience with connectivity access and a wide range of new home services.”

Through this partnership, Cognitive Systems’ WiFi Motion will be available on nearly every Wi-Fi access point.

MaxLinear’s WiFi Motion-enhanced access point products will be available to Internet Service Providers in H1 2023.

About Cognitive Systems

Cognitive Systems Corp. is on a mission to deliver the most advanced WiFi. Its core technology, WiFi Motion™, turns connected devices into motion sensors using WiFi signals. WiFi Motion harnesses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to reliably identify and localize motion for endless application such as in the smart home, home monitoring, and wellness monitoring markets. This patented technology is layered onto existing WiFi networks without additional hardware to enhance service provider and router manufacturer offerings.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

