Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that its Aeries%26trade%3B+II 4D LiDAR™ sensor has been named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022.

“We are thrilled that TIME, one of the most prestigious magazines globally, and its editors have recognized Aeries II as one of the leading inventions of 2022,” said Mina Rezk, Co-Founder and CTO at Aeva. “As vehicles become increasingly automated, it is clear that next generation sensor technologies like 4D LiDAR will play a key role in making them safer and more reliable. We believe Aeva’s sensing and perception technology also has the potential to enable meaningful changes across other industries including industrial automation, space exploration and beyond.”

Aeva’s Aeries II 4D LiDAR sensor delivers breakthrough sensing and perception performance using Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology to directly detect the instant velocity of each point, in addition to precise 3D position at long range. Its capabilities go beyond legacy time-of-flight 3D LiDAR sensors to enable the next generation of driver assistance and autonomous vehicle capabilities, including:

Instant Velocity Detection : Directly measure velocity for each point of detection, in addition to 3D position, to perceive where things are, and precisely how fast they are moving.

: Directly measure velocity for each point of detection, in addition to 3D position, to perceive where things are, and precisely how fast they are moving. Long Range Performance : Detect, classify and track objects such as vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians at long distances.

: Detect, classify and track objects such as vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians at long distances. Ultra Resolution ™ : A real-time camera-level image providing up to 20 times the resolution of legacy time-of-flight LiDAR sensors.

™ A real-time camera-level image providing up to 20 times the resolution of legacy time-of-flight LiDAR sensors. Road Hazard Detection : Detect small objects on the roadway with greater confidence at up to twice the distance of legacy time-of-flight LiDAR sensors.

: Detect small objects on the roadway with greater confidence at up to twice the distance of legacy time-of-flight LiDAR sensors. 4D Localization™: Per-point velocity data enables real-time vehicle motion estimation with six degrees of freedom to enable accurate vehicle positioning and navigation without the need for additional sensors, like IMU or GPS.

Aeries II is the first sensor on the market to integrate Aeva’s unique LiDAR-on-chip technology which integrates all key sensor components including transmitters, receivers and optics onto silicon photonics in a compact module. This design uses no fiber optics, resulting in a highly automated manufacturing process that allows Aeva to scale deployment of its products and lower costs to meet the needs of automotive OEMs and other volume customers.

The list of TIME’s “groundbreaking” inventions is based on multiple factors including originality, creativity, efficacy, ambition and impact on the world. These inventions, says TIME, are changing how we live, work, play and think about what’s possible.

To learn more about Aeva’s Aeries II sensor and its groundbreaking 4D LiDAR technology, please visit: aeva.com%2Faeries-ii.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR® sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, 4D LiDAR, Aeries, Ultra Resolution, 4D Perception, and 4D Localization are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward looking statements

