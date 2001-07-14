HealthStream, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced the official launch of its hStream™ Developer Portal (the “Portal”) for customers and partners. The initial launch of the Portal highlights the Company’s expanding platform services strategy and is a powerful addition to its hStream platform capabilities.

The hStream platform is HealthStream’s emerging technology platform that increasingly powers integration with and activity in the HealthStream ecosystem. It provides a growing collection of shared services, platform-level applications and application programming interfaces (“APIs”), to connect to and among all of these components. The Portal provides access to a modern, scalable, secure architecture through APIs, which are smaller, reusable services that can be assembled to quickly add features and functionality into other applications, including HealthStream applications and third-party applications from customers and partners.

“We want to empower our customers and partners to easily access the functionality, data, and information they need via the hStream platform,” said Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, HealthStream. “The hStream Developer Portal is initially launching with APIs for several important areas of our business, including Learning and Credentialing. I am excited to see our teams achieve this milestone in our longer-term plans to fully tap into the robust opportunities inherent in our ecosystem.”

The capabilities of the Portal also advance HealthStream’s ability to rapidly allow partners’ technology products to become hStream-Certified by establishing interoperability through the hStream platform. Concurrent with this press release is an announcement of HealthStream’s new partnership with CAE Healthcare and the launch of their new manikin for resuscitation skills assessment, which is hStream-Certified. The processes of establishing interoperability with this new partner and their manikin was significantly streamlined through our resuscitation API. Now both Innosonian and CAE Healthcare are utilizing the resuscitation API to ensure compatibility, security, and interoperability with their respective manikins.

Customers and developers can learn more about the Portal by going to https%3A%2F%2Fdevelopers.hstream.com%2F. At this site, they can now gain access to documentation on our APIs and the tools to access those APIs and will soon be able to register their applications, manage their permissions, and access plans.

About HealthStream

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations’ greatest asset: their people. Our unified suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare organizations across the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, nurse & staff scheduling, clinical education, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream’s corporate office is in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.healthstream.com or call 800-521-0574.

