UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Jonathan+Beukelman, a Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor in Denver, Colorado, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list for 2022.

“We’re proud to see Jonathan again recognized for his deep understanding of his clients’ needs and his unwavering commitment to helping them build a long-lasting legacy,” said Michael Gatewood, Midwest Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “We thank him for his industry leadership and congratulate him on this prestigious achievement.”

Jonathan has more than 24 years of experience in the financial services industry and has been with UBS since 2008. He specializes in providing ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families and corporate entities with financial advice including liability management, estate planning, tax optimization and philanthropic strategies. Together with his team, Montage+Financial+Group, he focuses on building trusted relationships with clients and delivering customized, personalized wealth management solutions.

This is the seventh consecutive year that Jonathan has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list, and in the past has also been named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list among others.

Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list methodology is a ranking algorithm based on qualitative and quantitative criteria, including personal interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management.

For the full list and further information visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Ftop-wealth-advisors.

