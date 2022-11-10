Today, TIME named AstraZeneca’s EVUSHELD (tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab) on their 2022 list of Best Inventions. Their selection of EVUSHELD reflects its impact as the first and only long-acting monoclonal antibody to receive emergency use authorization in the US for the prevention of COVID-19 in immunocompromised people.

"Immunocompromised individuals have lived a very different pandemic experience than most of us. EVUSHELD is an important scientific innovation, but it has also been a beacon of hope for those who have felt left behind in our return to normalcy. The inclusion of EVUSHELD in TIME’s Best Inventions list is a testament to our commitment to advance the science of immune therapies to support this vulnerable population," said Joris Silon, US Country President, BioPharmaceutical Business Unit, AstraZeneca.

EVUSHELD is authorized for use for pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of COVID-19 in the US (emergency use), EU, Japan and many other countries for people whose immune systems may be compromised by chemotherapy or other immunosuppressive drugs, or because they have hematologic malignancies, advanced or untreated HIV, a primary immune deficiency, or they have had a solid organ or bone marrow transplant.1,2

To compile the list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME’s editors and correspondents around the world, paying special attention to growing fields. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition and impact.

Of the new list, TIME’s editors write: “The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions) – including life-mapping artificial intelligence, diamonds made from excess carbon in the air and the most powerful telescope ever – that are changing how we live, work, play and think about what’s possible.”

See the full list of TIME winners here: time.com%2Fbest-inventions-2022.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

EVUSHELD is contraindicated in individuals with previous severe hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, to EVUSHELD.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity Including Anaphylaxis

Serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, have been observed with EVUSHELD. If signs and symptoms of a clinically significant hypersensitivity reaction or anaphylaxis occur, immediately discontinue administration and initiate appropriate medications and/or supportive therapy. Clinically monitor individuals after injections and observe for at least 1 hour.

Risk of Cross-Hypersensitivity with COVID-19 Vaccines

Risk of cross-hypersensitivity with COVID-19 vaccines exist as EVUSHELD contains polysorbate 80, which is in some COVID-19 vaccines and is structurally similar to polyethylene glycol (PEG), an ingredient in other COVID-19 vaccines.

Risk for COVID-19 Due to SARS-CoV-2 Viral Variants Not Neutralized by EVUSHELD

Certain SARS-CoV-2 viral variants may not be neutralized by EVUSHELD. Inform individuals of the increased risk, compared to other variants, for COVID-19 due to SARS-CoV-2 viral variants not neutralized by EVUSHELD. If signs and symptoms of COVID-19 occur, advise individuals to test for COVID-19 and seek medical attention, including starting treatment for COVID-19 as appropriate.

Clinically Significant Bleeding Disorders

As with any other intramuscular injection, EVUSHELD should be given with caution to individuals with thrombocytopenia or any coagulation disorder.

Cardiovascular Events

A higher proportion of subjects who received EVUSHELD versus placebo reported myocardial infarction and cardiac failure serious adverse events. All of the subjects with events had cardiac risk factors and/or a prior history of cardiovascular disease at baseline. A causal relationship between EVUSHELD and these events has not been established.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse events are headache, fatigue and cough.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy

There are insufficient data to evaluate a drug-associated risk of major birth defects, miscarriage, or adverse maternal or fetal outcomes. EVUSHELD should only be used during pregnancy if the potential benefit outweighs the potential risk for the mother and the fetus.

Lactation

There are no available data on the presence of tixagevimab or cilgavimab in human milk or animal milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects of the drug on milk production. Maternal IgG is known to be present in human milk.

Pediatric Use

EVUSHELD is not authorized for use in pediatric individuals under 12 years of age or weighing less than 40 kg. The safety and effectiveness of EVUSHELD have not been established in pediatric individuals.

AUTHORIZED USE FOR EVUSHELD

EVUSHELD is authorized for use under an EUA for the pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 in adults and pediatric individuals (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg):

Who are not currently infected with SARS-CoV-2 and who have not had a known recent exposure to an individual infected with SARS-CoV-2 and Who have moderate to severe immune compromise due to a medical condition or receipt of immunosuppressive medications or treatments and may not mount an adequate immune response to COVID-19 vaccination or For whom vaccination with any available COVID-19 vaccine, according to the approved or authorized schedule, is not recommended due to a history of severe adverse reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine(s) and/or COVID-19 vaccine component(s).



EVUSHELD may only be prescribed for an individual patient by physicians, advanced practice registered nurses, and physician assistants that are licensed or authorized under state law to prescribe drugs in the therapeutic class to which EVUSHELD belongs (i.e., anti-infectives).

EVUSHELD has been authorized by FDA for the emergency use described above.

EVUSHELD is not FDA-approved for any use, including use for pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19.

EVUSHELD is authorized only for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of EVUSHELD under section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

LIMITATIONS OF AUTHORIZED USE

EVUSHELD is not authorized for use in individuals: For treatment of COVID-19, or For post-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 in individuals who have been exposed to someone infected with SARS-CoV-2

Pre-exposure prophylaxis with EVUSHELD is not a substitute for vaccination in individuals for whom COVID-19 vaccination is recommended. Individuals for whom COVID-19 vaccination is recommended, including individuals with moderate to severe immune compromise who may derive benefit from COVID-19 vaccination, should receive COVID-19 vaccination

In individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccine, EVUSHELD should be administered at least two weeks after vaccination

Please see the Fact+Sheet+for+Healthcare+Providers and Fact+Sheet+for+Patients%2C+Parents+and+Caregivers.

Under the EUA, all serious adverse events and medication errors potentially related to EVUSHELD use must be reported within 7 calendar days from the healthcare provider’s awareness of the event.

Serious adverse event reports and medication error reports should be submitted to FDA’s MedWatch program by:

Completing and submitting the form online

Completing and submitting a postage-paid FDA+Form+3500 and returning by: Mail (MedWatch, 5600 Fishers Lane, Rockville, MD 20852-9787) or Fax (1-800-FDA-0178) or

Contacting the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 to request a reporting form.

In addition, please fax a copy of all FDA MedWatch forms to AstraZeneca at 1-866-742-7984.

You may report side effects related to AstraZeneca products by clicking %3Ci%3Ehere%3C%2Fi%3E.

Notes

EVUSHELD

EVUSHELD, formerly known as AZD7442, is a combination of two long-acting antibodies - tixagevimab (AZD8895) and cilgavimab (AZD1061) - derived from B-cells donated by convalescent patients after SARS-CoV-2 infection. Discovered by Vanderbilt University Medical Center and licensed to AstraZeneca in June 2020, the human monoclonal antibodies bind to distinct sites on the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein3 and were optimized by AstraZeneca with half-life extension and reduction of Fc effector function and complement C1q binding.4 The half-life extension more than triples the durability of its action compared to conventional antibodies;5-7 data from the PROVENT Phase III trial show protection lasting six months.8 The reduced Fc effector function aims to minimise the risk of antibody-dependent enhancement of disease - a phenomenon in which virus-specific antibodies promote, rather than inhibit, infection and/or disease.9

EVUSHELD is authorized for use for pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of COVID-19 in the US (emergency use), EU, Japan and many other countries. EVUSHELD is approved for treatment of those with risk factors for severe SARS-CoV-2 infection in the EU, Japan and other countries. Regulatory submissions are progressing for both prevention and treatment indications around the world.

EVUSHELD is being developed with support from the US government, including federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority in partnership with the Department of Defense; Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, under Contract No. W911QY-21-9-0001.

Under the terms of the licensing agreement with Vanderbilt, AstraZeneca will pay single-digit royalties on future net sales.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries, and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow us on Twitter %40AstraZenecaUS.

