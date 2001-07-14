As world leaders gather for the COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt this week to tackle the global challenge of climate change, Eversource is making a commitment to adopt aggressive measures that support deep, cross-sector carbon reductions through a science-based target. In support of its wide range of ongoing efforts to do its part in addressing climate change, the energy company will establish this target based on the most current climate science and recommendations for limiting global warming in collaboration with the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), a partnership of prominent environmental NGOs, to greatly reduce its carbon emissions.

“Leadership in responsible environmental, social and governance principles is at the foundation of our everyday work to provide safe, reliable service and to ensure that all of our customers share in the benefits of a clean energy future,” said Eversource President and CEO Joe Nolan. “Science-based targets are a growing best practice for companies serious about addressing climate change, and we look forward to developing our target and remaining at the forefront of these efforts.”

Considered a best practice for greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction goals that is consistent with the energy company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) leadership, Eversource is one of the early adopters among U.S. energy utilities to commit to action through the SBTi. This demonstrates the company’s unwavering focus to advance its sustainability efforts, building on its 2030 carbon neutrality goal and its work to deliver cleaner energy to customers while supporting the region’s ambitious climate targets.

“Committing to a science-based target is a natural extension of our sustainability mission, complementing our goal to be carbon neutral in our operations by 2030,” said Eversource Vice President for Sustainability and Environmental Affairs, Catherine Finneran. “Our efforts developing solar and energy storage and connecting new offshore wind resources to the grid build upon our electric vehicle and award-winning energy efficiency programs. This exciting step toward a science-based target through SBTi underscores our commitment to help our region achieve its aggressive greenhouse gas reduction goals.”

Science-based targets represent the magnitude of emissions that companies need to reduce in response to warnings from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, indicating global temperature rise must not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. Eversource will work closely with SBTi experts to develop specific, measurable, short-term GHG reduction targets consistent with the SBTi requirements to do so within 24 months of making the commitment. For more information on SBTi, visit https%3A%2F%2Fsciencebasedtargets.org%2F.

To learn more about Eversource’s continued commitment to sustainability, please visit Eversource.com.

