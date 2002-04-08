Miami, FL, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Science Tech, Inc. ( ETST) (“ETST” or the “Company”), a holding entity set to acquire companies in the health and wellness space currently in compounding pharmaceuticals and telemedicine through its wholly owned subsidiaries, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2023 ended September 30, 2022 on November 14, 2022 at 4:00pm Eastern Time.



Updated Conference Call and Webcast :

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second fiscal quarter results, highlights, and outlook at 5:00 pm Eastern Time. To participate in the telephone conference call please dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.

Participant Only Dial-In Information:



Participant Toll-Free: 800-267-6316 Primary Participant Direct/International: 203-518-9783 Alternate Conference ID: EARTHSCIENCE

For those who will not be able to join, please email your questions to, [email protected]. The conference call will be recorded and can be accessed on the Company’s website Investor Relations tab.

About Earth Science Tech, Inc. ( ETST, Financial)

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (“ETST”) a holding entity set to acquire companies in the health and wellness space currently in compounding pharmaceuticals and telemedicine through its wholly owned subsidiaries RxCompoundStore.com, LLC. and Peaks Curative, LLC.

To learn more, please visit: www.EarthScienceTech.com

About RxCompoundStore.com, LLC.

RxCompoundStore.com, LLC. (“RxCompound”), is a compounding pharmacy that has historically focused on men’s health, specifically medical products directed at ED such as Tadalfil, and Sildenafil Citrate (the generic names for Cialis and Viagra, respectively) and longevity. RxCompound is in process on obtaining a sterile compounding room expected to launch January 2023 to provide sterile products for injection.

To learn more please visit: www.RxCompoundStore.com

About Peaks Curative, LLC.

Peaks Curative, LLC. (“Peaks”), is the telemedicine referral site facilitating asynchronous consultations for branded compound medications prepared at RxCompound. Peaks is in its final stages on upgrading its website after its soft launch to and increase product offering. Peaks full launch is anticipated for January 2023.

To learn more please visit: www.PeaksCurative.com

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, listing on the CSE, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

