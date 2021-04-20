—New AMD EPYC™ processors are the world’s fastest and most energy efficient, allowing customers to modernize their data centers to drive actionable insights for better business results—



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at the “together we advance_data centers” event, AMD ( AMD) announced the general availability of the 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors; with unmatched performance for critical workloads across cloudi, enterpriseii and high performance computingiii.

The 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors bring next-generation architecture, technology, and features to the modern data center. Built on the “Zen 4” core, the highest performance core ever from AMDiv, the processors deliver leadership performance, energy efficiencyv and help customers accelerate data center modernization for greater application throughput and more actionable insights.

“Choosing the right data center processor is more important than ever, and 4th Gen EPYC processors deliver leadership in every dimension,” said Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD. “The data center represents the largest growth opportunity and most strategic priority for AMD, and we are committed to making AMD the partner of choice by offering the industry’s broadest portfolio of high-performance and adaptive computing engines. We have built the best data center CPU roadmap in the industry, and with 4th Gen EPYC we deliver another major step forward in performance and efficiency to make the best server processor roadmap even better. With a significantly expanded set of solutions on-track to launch from our ecosystem of partners, customers selecting 4th Gen EPYC to power their data centers can improve performance, consolidate their infrastructure, and lower energy costs.”

Accelerating Results and Driving Actionable Insights for Businesses

4th Gen AMD EPYC processors are designed to deliver optimizations across market segments and applications, while helping businesses free data center resources to create additional workload processing and accelerate output.

With 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, businesses can:

Support Performance and Efficiency. With up to 96 cores in a single processor, the new AMD EPYC processors can enable customers to deploy fewer and more powerful servers to continue to meet their compute needs. This allows them to drive greater flexibility within the data center that can be leveraged to address business sustainability goals and drive real-world dividends.

With up to 96 cores in a single processor, the new AMD EPYC processors can enable customers to deploy fewer and more powerful servers to continue to meet their compute needs. This allows them to drive greater flexibility within the data center that can be leveraged to address business sustainability goals and drive real-world dividends. Help Keep Data Secure . Through a “Security by Design” approach, AMD continues to deliver enhanced security features in x86 CPUs. The 4 th Gen AMD EPYC processor series expands on AMD Infinity Guard vi , a cutting-edge set of features that offers physical and virtual layers of protection. With 2X the number of encryption keys compared to previous generations, 4 th Gen EPYC processors help customers keep data secure, whether it is stored locally, in the cloud, or residing in storage.

. Through a “Security by Design” approach, AMD continues to deliver enhanced security features in x86 CPUs. The 4 Gen AMD EPYC processor series expands on AMD Infinity Guard , a cutting-edge set of features that offers physical and virtual layers of protection. With 2X the number of encryption keys compared to previous generations, 4 Gen EPYC processors help customers keep data secure, whether it is stored locally, in the cloud, or residing in storage. Use the Latest Industry Features and Architectures. These processors continue to provide customers with an “all-in” feature set, with customers just needing to pick the core count and frequency that matches their workload needs. The 4th Gen AMD EPYC processor introduces support for DDR5 memory and PCIe® Gen 5, which are critical for AI and ML applications. In addition, 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors support CXL® 1.1+ for memory expansion, helping customers to meet demands for larger in-memory workload capacity.



All of these features and capabilities ultimately enable customers to use the 4th Gen EPYC processors to drive infrastructure consolidation with similar or better performance; thereby helping reduce the costs and energy consumption of their data centervii.

Expanding the AMD EPYC Processor Ecosystem

At the “together we advance_data centers” event, AMD executives were backed by numerous cloud, software and OEM partners including Dell Technologies, Google Cloud, HPE, Lenovo, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Supermicro and VMware. These partners highlighted their support for 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors:

Dell Technologies announced the next generation of Dell PowerEdge servers with 4th Generation AMD EPYC processors. Providing impressive application performance, the new systems are designed to help customers more effectively power demanding, compute-centric workloads such as data analytics.

Google Cloud discussed incorporating 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors into Google Cloud Compute Engine and highlighted how AMD EPYC processors in its data centers are helping Google with their efficiency goals. As well, they highlighted the use of AMD EPYC processors to deliver leading price-performance in the Google Cloud Tau VMs and highly-secure data protection with Google Cloud’s Confidential Computing portfolio.

HPE announced new HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers that support 4 th Gen AMD EPYC processors that are also available through a pay-as-you-go consumption model with HPE GreenLake. HPE also announced support for 4 th Gen AMD EPYC processors across its supercomputing portfolio with the new HPE Cray EX2500 and HPE Cray XD2000 supercomputers.

Gen AMD EPYC processors that are also available through a pay-as-you-go consumption model with HPE GreenLake. HPE also announced support for 4 Gen AMD EPYC processors across its supercomputing portfolio with the new HPE Cray EX2500 and HPE Cray XD2000 supercomputers. Lenovo introduced 21 new ThinkSystem servers and ThinkAgile hyperconverged (HCI) solutions, powered by 4 th Gen AMD EPYC processors, including ThinkAgile VX and ThinkAgile HX to enable fast hybrid multi-cloud deployment and simplify infrastructure management.

Gen AMD EPYC processors, including ThinkAgile VX and ThinkAgile HX to enable fast hybrid multi-cloud deployment and simplify infrastructure management. Microsoft announced a Preview of new Virtual Machines (VMs) for HPC. HBv4-series VMs and the all new HX-series VMs are both powered by 4 th Gen AMD EPYC processors. Each will feature AMD 3D V-Cache™ Technology when they reach General Availability in 2023. Microsoft also announced additional VMs and containers using 4 th Gen AMD EPYC are forthcoming.

Gen AMD EPYC processors. Each will feature AMD 3D V-Cache™ Technology when they reach General Availability in 2023. Microsoft also announced additional VMs and containers using 4 Gen AMD EPYC are forthcoming. The latest Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) E5 compute instances are powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors to be used by customers such as Oracle Red Bull Racing for development of their next generation of powertrain projects. Oracle will also provide enhanced security with OCI Confidential Computing, based on AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV). 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors additionally power MySQL HeatWave, Oracle Autonomous Database and Exadata Database Service on OCI.

Supermicro announced significant additions to its broad line of servers supporting the new 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors in the A+ series

VMware announced vSphere® 8 support and optimization for 4th Gen EPYC processor powered systems is available now.

4th Gen AMD EPYC can provide up to 2.8X more performanceviii, up to 54 percent less powerix, have added to the more than 300 world recordsx held by AMD EPYC processors and are supported by a complete software and hardware ecosystem spanning a variety of workloads including, database, virtualization, AI/ML, HPC and more. You can see more about the AMD EPYC ecosystem here. Watch the keynote replay here and visit the landing page for 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors to learn more and read about what AMD customers have to say, here.

4th Gen AMD EPYC Processors Product Chart

Model Cores Default TDP cTDP Base (GHz) Boost (GHzxi) 4th Gen EPYC™



1kU Pricing (USD) 9654 96 360w 320-400w 2.4 3.7 $11,805 9634 84 290w 240-300w 2.25 3.7 $10,304 9554 64 360w 320-400w 3.1 3.75 $9,087 9534 64 280w 240-300w 2.45 3.7 $8,803 9454 48 290w 240-300w 2.75 3.8 $5,225 9354 32 280w 240-300w 3.25 3.8 $3,420 9334 32 210w 200-240w 2.7 3.9 $2,990 9254 24 200w 200-240w 2.9 4.15 $2,299 9224 24 200w 200-240w 2.5 3.7 $1,825 9124 16 200w 200-240w 3.0 3.7 $1,083 9474F 48 360w 320-400w 3.6 4.1 $6,780 9374F 32 320w 320-400w 3.85 4.3 $4,850 9274F 24 320w 320-400w 4.05 4.3 $3,060 9174F 16 320w 320-400w 4.1 4.4 $3,850 9654P 96 360w 320-400w 2.4 3.7 $10,625 9554P 64 360w 320-400w 3.1 3.75 $7,104 9454P 48 290w 240-300w 2.75 3.8 $4,598 9354P 32 280w 240-300w 3.25 3.8 $2,730

