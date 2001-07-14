Amprius+Technologies%2C+Inc. ("Amprius") (NYSE: AMPX), today announced its business and financial results for the third quarter of 2022, which ended September 30, 2022.

Amprius posted a letter to shareholders on its Investor Relations website, ir.amprius.com, that details the company’s third quarter financial results and provides an update on its business initiatives including manufacturing scale-up and customer acquisition.

Management will also hold a live conference call and webcast today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and business updates.

Time: 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT)

Toll-Free Number: +1 866-424-3442

International Number: +1 201-689-8548

Webcast: Register+and+Join

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here, and archived for the next 12 months.

