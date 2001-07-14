SG Blocks to Host 3Q22 Financial Results on Twitter Spaces on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 4:30 P.M. ET

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced that the Company will report fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results on Monday, November 14, after the market closes.

SG Blocks will hold its conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET via Twitter Spaces and traditional dial-in channels.

Twitter Spaces

Dial-In Information

To join the webcast live:

  • Toll-free dial-in number: 800-245-3047
  • International dial-in number: 203-518-9765
  • Conference ID: SGBLOCKS

To access the recording:

  • Toll-free: 877-481-4010
  • International: 919-882-2331
  • Replay passcode: 47113

A webcast of the call will be broadcast live and will be available for replay at on the Company’s website: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sgblocks.com%2F

A replay will also be available automatically after the call ends on the Company’s Twitter account for 30 days.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, meeting the growing demand for safe and green construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company creates purpose built, pre-fabricated modules from wood, steel, and shipping containers into supreme structures. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221110006059r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110006059/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles