SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced that the Company will report fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results on Monday, November 14, after the market closes.

SG Blocks will hold its conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET via Twitter Spaces and traditional dial-in channels.

Twitter Spaces

The earnings call will be hosted from the SG+Blocks+corporate+Twitter+account by CEO and Chairman Paul+Galvin and Mark+Moran of Equity+Animal

The call will be accessible by this+link

To ask questions during the Q&A portion of the call, participants must join the Twitter Spaces using a mobile device

Dial-In Information

To join the webcast live:

Toll-free dial-in number: 800-245-3047

International dial-in number: 203-518-9765

Conference ID: SGBLOCKS

To access the recording:

Toll-free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay passcode: 47113

A webcast of the call will be broadcast live and will be available for replay at on the Company’s website: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sgblocks.com%2F

A replay will also be available automatically after the call ends on the Company’s Twitter account for 30 days.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, meeting the growing demand for safe and green construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company creates purpose built, pre-fabricated modules from wood, steel, and shipping containers into supreme structures. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

