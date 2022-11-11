Second Infringement Action Filed Against TCL

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) announced today that it has filed new complaints in the Western District of Texas against Taiwanese global fabless semiconductor companies, MediaTek Incorporated ("MediaTek") and Realtek Semiconductor Corp. ("Realtek"), for the infringement of four of its U.S. patents. The complaints request jury trials to determine, among other items, the financial damages for the unauthorized use of ParkerVision's wireless patented technologies in semiconductor chips used in Smartphones, WiFi and Bluetooth devices.

ParkerVision has ongoing actions in the Western District of Texas against Intel Corporation, TCL Electronics Holdings Co. Ltd. and affiliated companies ("TCL") and LG Electronics, Inc. ("LGE"), including a second action filed against TCL on November 7, 2022 for the infringement of two additional patents. To date, ParkerVision has settled actions against Japanese wireless networking company Buffalo, Inc., Taiwanese wireless networking company Zyxel Communications Corporation, and, most recently, Chinese SmartTV company Hisense Co. Ltd. and affiliates ("Hisense") through patent license and settlement agreements.

ParkerVision CEO Jeffrey Parker commented, "MediaTek and Realtek are both global suppliers of wireless semiconductors that we believe broadly infringe on ParkerVision's patented technologies. Both companies supply WiFi and Bluetooth chips worldwide. In addition, MediaTek has recently been cited by some as having the largest volume of Smartphone chip shipments worldwide with forecasts that MediaTek will overtake Qualcomm in unit volume as the chip supplier for Smartphones sold in the U.S."

ParkerVision has invested hundreds of millions in R&D and marketing in its patented RF receiver, transmitter, and RF power transmitter technologies to enable ultra-small semiconductor chips to deliver high performance RF wireless communications for mobile telephone standards such as 3G, 4G, and 5G standards, WiFi communications, Bluetooth, Satellite communications and other wireless applications.

ParkerVision, Inc. has designed, developed, and patented proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies which enable advanced wireless solutions for current and next generation wireless communication products. ParkerVision is engaged in a number of patent enforcement actions to protect patented rights that it believes are broadly infringed by others. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com

This press release contains forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the date made. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company's SEC reports, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31 and June 30, 2022. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated or projected.

