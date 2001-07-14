Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following investor event in December.

Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference

Ben Stas, Evoqua’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference, beginning at 8:45 a.m. ET on Friday, December 2, 2022. Keith Buettner, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Integrated Solutions and Services segment, Dan Brailer, Vice President of Investor Relations, and Michael Travers, Senior Manager of Investor Relations, will also participate in the group discussions at this conference.

This event will be webcast. Registration and audio replay for this event will be available on Evoqua’s Investor Relations website: https%3A%2F%2Faqua.evoqua.com.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 150 locations across nine countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.® To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.

