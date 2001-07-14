monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, released its first-ever ESG+Report, reflecting efforts in 2021. This report represents monday.com’s broader ESG commitment to its business, employees, customers, shareholders, environment, NGO partners and society at large.

“Since founding monday.com, we’ve felt a strong responsibility to not only build a successful company, but to have an equally positive impact on the communities we are a part of and the environments around us,” said Roy Mann, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of monday.com. “We want everyone at monday to be involved in 'doing good' and for that to be in the fabric of our culture, our DNA. We've laid a solid foundation for growth in this area by allocating 10% of the company's equity to be used for our ambitious ESG projects in the years to come. Our team is already deeply involved in multiple social and environmental projects and like everything we do, we're committed to measuring this impact. This report introduces what we’re planning and the data we intend to collect."

Some areas of focus of monday.com’s ESG efforts include:

Closing the nonprofit digital divide with the Digital Lift Initiative

To address the nonprofit digital divide, monday.com launched its Digital Lift Initiative to help nonprofits scale impact through technology. As part of its IPO, monday.com pledged 1% of employee time, 10% of equity, and up to 100% off licenses to support nonprofit organizations. Today, Digital Lift supports over 8,500 nonprofits with over 22,000 monthly active users, amounting to $7.2 million in annual monday.com subscriptions from the initiative, utilized by nonprofits around the world.

Enabling global humanitarian response efforts with a dedicated monday.com Emergency Response Team

The monday.com Emergency Response team has partnered with organizations from all over the world to provide immediate and impactful support for NGOs on the ground of humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. Using the monday.com platform, this team has supported COVID-19 efforts in India, Nepal and Eswatini, as well as refugee initiatives for Venezuelans and Afghans and much more. After just one week, the Emergency Response Team built 23 solutions to help vaccinate over 300,000 people in Eswatini — about 25% of its population.

Working toward carbon neutrality across monday.com offices

In order to mitigate the carbon footprint that comes with the return of in-person activities and business travel, monday.com is prioritizing mindful flight booking, continual research and adaptation to minimize office energy usage and waste recycling management initiatives.

Supporting professional growth and diversity in tech

monday.com is committed to driving growth, diversity and inclusion throughout the broader technology industry through numerous efforts, such as its Startup for Startup initiative with over 122,000 members worldwide, sharing facilities with startups and nonprofits, running a free sales and consulting academy, launching mondayU to upskill or re-skill professionals to be an asset at a high-tech or nonprofit organizations, offering 10 employee resource groups, providing bias and inclusive interview training, implementing an anonymous employee hotline and more.

ESG efforts at monday.com are continuously working to make the planet more sustainable, equitable, and safe and the subsequent report will be released annually.

To learn more about ESG at monday.com, please visit

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Warsaw, Sydney, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 152,000 customers across over 200 industries in 200 countries and territories.

