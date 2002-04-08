Hod Hasharon, Israel, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. ( ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced the publication of the results of a survey conducted by Coleman Parkes Research to measure the attitudes of small businesses toward cybersecurity.

Among the results of the survey of 1,000 businesses, with 50 employees or less, in North America, Europe and APAC, the following findings were revealed:

70% of small businesses share the view that “It is the responsibility of the Internet provider/CSP to provide secure traffic”

73% of small businesses want security to be a core offering of their Internet/data provider

69% look to their CSP for insights and solutions about how to stay safe.

65% of small businesses expect to be victims of a cyber attack

Only 22% of respondents trust their existing solution will protect their small business from cyber attacks

The survey exposed several gaps in the cybersecurity posture of small businesses. 55% of respondents reported that there are too many products and services to secure and 40% lack knowledge to understand what is needed to secure their businesses.

These and other reported results support the notion that CSPs are uniquely positioned to be the security provider for small businesses worldwide. CSPs can take the lead and implement network-based cybersecurity solutions in order to provide the services that small businesses look to them for.

Allot Secure is the first network-based platform to provide subscribers with a unified user experience for on-net and off-net cybersecurity, including configuration, reporting and alert management. NetworkSecure, a member of the Allot Secure family of solutions, protects mobile customers while they are on the CSP network. Allot BusinessSecure delivers router-based cybersecurity for small and medium sized businesses and HomeSecure delivers similar protection to the home network for consumers.

“The results of this global survey show that small businesses are sending a strong message to their communication service providers. They are clearly stating that they expect secure connectivity services and that they will seek providers who offer those services as they become available,” said Vered Zur, CMO at Allot.

Join Allot for a webinar November 16th at 10:00 AM CET and 4:00 PM CET where the details of the Allot SMB Survey will be discussed.