Energous+Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, and Sensirion (SIX: SENS), provider of industry leading CO2 sensor products, today announced a collaboration to develop next-generation maintenance-free CO2 sensors powered wirelessly over the air for Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) improvement in industrial and commercial applications. The companies are working to combine Energous’ wireless power transfer technology and Sensirion's CO2 sensors – designed to improve IAQ and increase building energy efficiency through better HVAC management – removing the need for battery maintenance via reliable and consistent power delivered wirelessly over-the-air.

“CO2 sensors are being deployed in larger numbers in both industrial and commercial settings but are often located far away from central power sources and in locations that are hard to reach, limiting their ability to effectively monitor air quality,” said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. “Removing the need to replace batteries in CO2 sensors enables maintenance-free deployments and solves one of the main challenges facing the industrial IoT landscape. We are excited to announce our collaboration with Sensirion to develop a CO2 sensors solution that is wirelessly powered over-the-air.”

Headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, Sensirion has over 20 years of experience developing and manufacturing digital microsensors and systems, including gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors and environmental sensors for the measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), carbon dioxide (CO2) and particulate matter (PM2.5). Sensirion's air quality sensor portfolio measures the various facets of IAQ and have reduced petroleum consumption by 1.5 million tons in 2019 and can reduce building energy consumption by 10%.

Sensirion's goal is to make air quality sensing more accessible to increase the health and well-being of people. The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of good IAQ for public health, making CO2 sensors critical to help ventilation and air filtration systems protect human health while also ensuring energy efficiency. However, the deployment of high-density CO2 sensors can be cumbersome and incur significant maintenance costs if disposable batteries and cables are needed.

“Energous WattUp technology enables wireless power transmission with minimal size and maximum power and cost efficiency while our Sensirion PASens® technology enables miniaturized and cost-effective CO2 measurement without compromising sensor performance,” said Johannes Winkelmann, Product Director Developer Experience of Sensirion. “We’re excited for this collaboration to help solve a critical challenge in the CO2 sensor market and help improve IAQ and increase building energy efficiency for industrial and commercial applications.”

Energous and Sensirion will be at electronica 2022 this month. To schedule a demo at the event, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fenergous.com%2Fschedule-a-demo%2F or stop by the Energous booth #C2.561, or the Sensirion booth #B3.443. To learn more about Energous, please visit Energous.com or follow the company’s corporate pages on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the Wireless Power Network global leader. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities and medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, our statements about the future of the global wireless charging industry and our technology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: uncertain timing of any necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, together with the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any other documents that may have been subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

About Sensirion Holding AG

Sensirion Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: SENS), headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, is a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems. The product range includes gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors and environmental sensors for the measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), carbon dioxide (CO2) and particulate matter (PM2.5). An international network with sales offices in China, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the US supplies international customers with standard and custom sensor system solutions for a vast range of applications. Sensirion sensors can commonly be found in the automotive, medical, industrial and consumer end markets. For further information, visit www.sensirion.com.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those using words such as “believe,” “assume,” “expect” and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations and, by their nature, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market conditions, competition from other companies, effects and risks of new technologies, costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting markets in which Sensirion operates, and other factors beyond the control of Sensirion. In view of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sensirion disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or to adapt them to future events or developments.

Sensirion uses certain key figures to measure its performance that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. These alternative performance measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Additional information on these key figures can be found at www.sensirion.com%2Fadditional-performance-measures.

This document is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase, any securities.

