BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missfresh Limited ( MF) (“Missfresh” or the “Company”), an innovator in China’s neighborhood retail industry, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 14, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.missfresh.cn/ as well as the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to [email protected].

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Missfresh Limited
Investor Relations
Tel: +86 (10) 5954-4422
Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

