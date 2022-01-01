SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it has received a 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius®, the most trusted review platform for business technology. SolarWinds was recognized for its commitment to significant corporate social responsibility initiatives and robust diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

The TrustRadius Tech Cares Awards honor businesses continuously going above and beyond to support their communities, employees, and environment. SolarWinds was recognized for its intentional recruiting efforts to attract team members from diverse backgrounds, commitment to employee well-being, and focus on charitable partnerships to empower team members—known internally as Solarians—to have a positive impact through volunteer efforts.

“At SolarWinds, our mission is to enrich the lives of the people we serve, and this—of course—includes our amazing colleagues. We’re intensely focused on building a positive and fulfilling environment for Solarians, so naturally, we’re incredibly honored to be recognized in this way,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, president and chief executive officer, SolarWinds. “Thank you to all of our dedicated employees and partners who have helped us earn this remarkable achievement.”

SolarWinds focuses on external giving programs and internal appreciation, rewards, celebrations, and recognition to build a supportive and inclusive culture for its employees. The company invests heavily in external communities through corporate grants as part of its global Giving Program, which empowers Solarians around the world to give back in ways that resonate with them. Every full-time SolarWinds employee also gets two paid calendar days per year, called SolarService Days, to volunteer within their communities and create engagement opportunities for Solarians that are meaningful, purposeful, and help those in need.

SolarWinds is also deeply committed to its employees’ well-being. The company has developed fitness challenges for employees and recently instituted company-wide Wellness Days for all Solarians to take roughly four days off per year to relax and enjoy spending time with loved ones.

Additional Resources

Connect with SolarWinds

#SWIcorporate

#SWI

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2022 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005079/en/