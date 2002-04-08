RESTON, Va., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation ( LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that Lightbridge President and CEO Seth Grae will serve as a delegate on behalf of the American Nuclear Society at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.



COP27 is the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and will be held from Nov. 6-18 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Mr. Grae will participate in a panel discussion on November 15th at 9 am ET (4 pm Egypt Time) at We Don’t Have Time’s COP27 Climate Hub side event taking place at the Nature Zone Pavilion in the COP27 Blue Zone.

The panel discussion, “Achieving Energy Security While Meeting Climate Goals” will be moderated by Dr. Sweta Chakraborty, President of We Don’t Have Time U.S. and a member of the Lightbridge Board of Directors.

Panelists:

Dr. Kathryn Huff, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Energy for Nuclear Energy

Mr. Seth Grae, President and CEO of Lightbridge Corporation

The panel discussion will be live-streamed on We Don’t Have Time’s website: https://www.wedonthavetime.org/events/cop27

About the American Nuclear Society

The American Nuclear Society (ANS) is the premier organization for those that embrace the nuclear sciences and technologies for their vital contributions to improving people’s lives and preserving the planet. Celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2024, ANS is committed to advancing, fostering, and promoting the development and application of nuclear sciences and technologies to benefit society. For more information, please visit: https://www.ans.org

About We Don’t Have Time

We Don’t Have Time is a social network and a review platform for everyone who wants to be a part of the solution to the climate crisis. If a large enough number of people want change, and if that energy is directed toward those in charge – a change comes. But we don’t have time to wait. The network is operated by the company WeDontHaveTime AB (publ), whose majority shareholder is the WeDontHaveTime Foundation. The Foundation’s principal purpose is to contribute to a reduced climate impact and an ecologically sustainable environment. For more information, please visit: https://www.wedonthavetime.org

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge ( LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company positioned to enable carbon-free energy applications that will be essential in preventing climate change. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for small modular reactors, as well as existing large light-water reactors, which significantly enhances safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. To date, Lightbridge has been awarded twice by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program to support development of Lightbridge Fuel™. Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology is backed by an extensive worldwide patent portfolio. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit: www.ltbridge.com .

Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the timing and outcome of research and development activities, other steps to commercialize Lightbridge Fuel™ and future governmental support and funding for nuclear energy. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of the Company's product and service offerings; the Company’s ability to fund general corporate overhead and outside research and development costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors, including small modular reactors; the Company's ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; the availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in the Company’s fuel development timeline; the increased costs associated with metallization of our nuclear fuel; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in the political environment; risks associated with the further spread of COVID-19, including the ultimate impact of COVID-19 on people, economies, and the Company’s ability to access capital markets; risks associated with war in Europe; risks associated with limited availability of conversion and enrichment services for nuclear fuel production; changes in the laws, rules and regulations governing the Company’s business; development and utilization of, and challenges to, our intellectual property; risks associated with potential shareholder activism; potential and contingent liabilities; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements”, all of which are available at http://www.sec.gov/ and www.ltbridge.com.

