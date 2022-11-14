Jefferies Group recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Harvard graduates Ian Cummings and Joseph S. Steinberg gained control of Talcott National Corporation in 1980 and renamed it Leucadia National. In 2013, the company was acquired by Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), and Richard Handler became chief executive officer. The company was renamed to Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) in 2018.

Through its subsidiaries, Jefferies engages in investment banking, banking and lending, telecommunications, healthcare services, manufacturing, real estate and winery businesses, among others. The Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) segment offers a full range of investment banking, equities, fixed income, asset and wealth management products and services.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $131.00Mil. The top holdings were HLMN(47.37%), FRGI(25.49%), and LGF.A(21.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,271,875-share investment in NAS:GNOG. Previously, the stock had a 4.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.91 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc traded for a price of $5.78 per share and a market cap of $270.96Mil. The stock has returned -56.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.97.

The guru established a new position worth 464,234 shares in NAS:DKNG, giving the stock a 3.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.15 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, DraftKings Inc traded for a price of $14.6501 per share and a market cap of $6.71Bil. The stock has returned -63.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DraftKings Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.43.

During the quarter, Leucadia National bought 1,052,000 shares of NAS:HLMN for a total holding of 8,223,576. The trade had a 5.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.74.

On 11/14/2022, Hillman Solutions Corp traded for a price of $8.005 per share and a market cap of $1.60Bil. The stock has returned -24.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hillman Solutions Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 824.00, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The guru sold out of their 1,591,353-share investment in NYSE:UP. Previously, the stock had a 4.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.78 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Wheels Up Experience Inc traded for a price of $1.575 per share and a market cap of $394.77Mil. The stock has returned -72.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wheels Up Experience Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

The guru established a new position worth 7,995 shares in NAS:ROCC, giving the stock a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.33 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Ranger Oil Corp traded for a price of $43.83 per share and a market cap of $840.07Mil. The stock has returned 48.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ranger Oil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-book ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.06 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

