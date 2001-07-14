IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced its participation at Super Compute 2022 (SC22). The multi-day event will take place in Dallas, Texas, on November 13-18, 2022, and feature joint IonQ presentations and demos with quantum researchers, scientists and executives from Dell Technologies and Amazon. Onsite attendees can visit IonQ, Dell Technologies and Amazon’s booths to hear the latest developments on hybrid quantum computing and real-world quantum use-cases.

At SC22, Dell Technologies and IonQ will demonstrate its new Dell Quantum Computing Solution. The hybrid quantum platform is based on Dell’s classical quantum simulator built on Dell PowerEdge servers, and integrates IonQ's quantum computers and Quantum Algorithm Development Team for its core quantum capabilities. The combination of Qiskit Dell Runtime and IonQ Aria enables users to quickly develop algorithmic approaches to complex use cases, including chemistry and materials simulation, natural language processing, and machine learning. The solution positions Dell as an advisor for organizations interested in optimizing their hybrid quantum computing use cases, with IonQ serving as the technical backbone for application development.

“Enabling the seamless transition of workloads from traditional hardware to quantum hardware is the next major step in scaling quantum for the enterprise,” said Peter Chapman, CEO of IonQ. "Now is the time to realize the value of quantum. The Dell Quantum Computing Solution is designed to support the transfer of traditionally sourced data into quantum processors for more advanced modeling. Customers will benefit from Dell’s leading compute capabilities and IonQ's deep expertise in quantum applications to develop new approaches to today's most demanding computational tasks."

Members of the IonQ, Dell Technologies, and Amazon teams are onsite at SC22 between November 13-18 in Dallas, Texas, where they will be showcasing the Dell Quantum Computing Solution in Dell’s booth (#2443), and demonstrating access to IonQ systems with Amazon Braket in Amazon’s booth (#2425) as well as exploring the topics of hybrid quantum computing, real-world use cases of quantum, and current roadmaps at each booth including, IonQ’s own booth (#2640).

To learn more about IonQ’s presence at SC22, as well as the Dell Quantum Computing Solution and Amazon Braket, click here. Additionally, register here to attend IonQ’s Q3 earnings call taking place today at 4:30 PM ET.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ's current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, including IonQ Aria, a system that boasts industry-leading 23 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale. IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the impact the partnership will have on Dell’s positioning as an advisor; the benefits of the hybrid classical quantum platform; the impact of Dell’s compute capabilities and IonQ’s expertise in quantum applications on future approaches to demanding computational tasks; and the ability of Dell Quantum Computing Solution to capitalize on IonQ technology to create quicker and more accurate solutions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: market adoption of quantum computing solutions and IonQ’s products, services and solutions; the ability of IonQ to protect its intellectual property; changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ’s business; IonQ’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional partnerships and opportunities; and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry including, but not limited to, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30 , 2022 and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

