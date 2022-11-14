Steve Mandel recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder of Lone Pine Capital, a long/short equity money manager, which he started in 1997. Prior to founding LPC, Mr. Mandel was senior managing director and consumer analyst at Tiger Management Corporation (1990-1997), mass-market retailing analyst at Goldman, Sachs (1984-1990) and senior consultant at Mars and Company (1982-1984). Lone Pine Capital is named after a tree at his alma mater Dartmouth College that survived a lightning strike. Mandel previously worked at Tiger Management under Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio).

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $10.61Bil. The top holdings were WDAY(7.20%), AMZN(7.12%), and PYPL(6.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,292,399-share investment in NYSE:NOW. Previously, the stock had a 5.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $450.27 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $400.4 per share and a market cap of $80.88Bil. The stock has returned -42.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 404.44, a price-book ratio of 17.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 113.09 and a price-sales ratio of 11.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 2,221,479 shares in NAS:ADSK, giving the stock a 3.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $202.07 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Autodesk Inc traded for a price of $223.31 per share and a market cap of $48.20Bil. The stock has returned -32.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Autodesk Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 88.26, a price-book ratio of 65.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 52.80 and a price-sales ratio of 10.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 737,523 shares in NYSE:TDG, giving the stock a 3.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $596.69 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, TransDigm Group Inc traded for a price of $616.14 per share and a market cap of $33.50Bil. The stock has returned -4.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TransDigm Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.67 and a price-sales ratio of 6.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 3,439,820-share investment in NAS:GOOGL. Previously, the stock had a 3.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.89 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $95.7 per share and a market cap of $1,240.58Bil. The stock has returned -35.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-book ratio of 4.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.29 and a price-sales ratio of 4.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) bought 4,005,315 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 8,294,340. The trade had a 3.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.67.

On 11/14/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $89.51 per share and a market cap of $102.04Bil. The stock has returned -57.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.44, a price-book ratio of 5.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.76 and a price-sales ratio of 3.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.