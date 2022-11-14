Howard Marks recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Chairman of Oaktree Capital Management LP. Since the formation of Oaktree in 1995, Mr. Marks has been responsible for ensuring the firm's adherence to its core investment philosophy, communicating closely with clients concerning products and strategies, and managing the firm.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 260 stocks valued at a total of $8.16Bil. The top holdings were TRMD(13.54%), CHK(11.32%), and VST(6.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:BRY by 1,000,000 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.6.

On 11/14/2022, Berry Corp (bry) traded for a price of $8.86 per share and a market cap of $681.69Mil. The stock has returned -0.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berry Corp (bry) has a price-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-book ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 12,935,120 shares in NYSE:STR, giving the stock a 3.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.4 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Sitio Royalties Corp traded for a price of $31.72 per share and a market cap of $403.04Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sitio Royalties Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-book ratio of 0.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.95 and a price-sales ratio of 3.12.

Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:CHK by 701,153 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.95.

On 11/14/2022, Chesapeake Energy Corp traded for a price of $99.19 per share and a market cap of $13.29Bil. The stock has returned 73.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chesapeake Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.95.

Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:PBR by 4,319,491 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.23.

On 11/14/2022, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras traded for a price of $11.9 per share and a market cap of $72.89Bil. The stock has returned 77.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a price-earnings ratio of 2.29, a price-book ratio of 1.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:PCG by 4,250,000 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.71.

On 11/14/2022, PG&E Corp traded for a price of $14.46 per share and a market cap of $28.74Bil. The stock has returned 17.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PG&E Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-book ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

