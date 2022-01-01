N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, continues to make steps to support global partners by expanding its network of distributors as announced at its recent distributor conference in Salzburg, Austria—providing MSPs and IT resellers with expertise in training, pre- and post-sales support, and local product expertise.

N-able is continuing to expand its distribution landscape across Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East, bringing the total number of N-able distributors to over 80, spanning across 50 countries, and reaching around 6,500 MSPs and IT resellers.

N-able recently held its first in-person distributor conference since before the pandemic, which welcomed more than 44 distributor entities from across the globe, representing nearly 30 countries. The event was a highly engaging set of meetings where N-able aligned on some of its most important objectives for next year to ensure that MSPs and IT resellers receive the performance, protection, and partnership they need to best serve their customers and leverage the growing managed services opportunity. Distributors received awards across a number of key categories reflecting success in new business, growth, and retention, as well as security. Top global winners included:

Top Global Growth, 2022: ADDEE, Brazil

Best Newcomer, 2022: Computer+2000, Bulgaria

“The valued partnership we have with our distributors across the globe allows us to better accommodate the specific needs of international markets, ultimately helping MSPs, IT resellers, and their customers achieve their business growth goals—we had a brilliant time in Austria getting face time with everyone and trading stories and ideas,” said Johannes Kamleitner, group vice president of sales at N-able. “We have a huge worldwide channel presence, and we want to make sure they are being supported in the best way possible. With our distributors, partners can experience the benefits of operating in the same time zone, including shortened response times, on-site visits, and an increased knowledge in local market needs—such as device support and security standards.”

The continued network expansion from N-able gives distributors access to:

Sales and marketing resources to support creating and nurturing business growth in local markets

Training courses tailored to the specific needs of distributors

Marketing budgets and campaigns

Sales engineers to support pre-sales consulting across the entire portfolio of products including network management, backup, and security

"It is always good to compare ourselves with other realities, and for this we have to thank N-able, which has really done things big this time as well,” said Mario Menichetti, CEO of Cips Informatica. “Today we are more aware, and we also owe it to our relationship with N-able, which with these events helps us to enhance and share our know-how with partners on the ground. All this guides us in identifying together the most correct path to help us and the partners achieve our business and growth goals."

To find out more about N-able distributor partnerships, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.n-able.com%2Fpartnerships%2Fdistributors.

N-able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers’ systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com

