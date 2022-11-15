VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / ( TSXV:AUC, Financial)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), wishes to announce that it has exercised the put option and sold back the interest earned in the British Columbia Golden Triangle properties (the "Properties") of Scottie Resources Corp (TSXV: SCOT) ("Scottie").

Terms of the Agreement

Pursuant to the initial option agreement, Goldplay acquired a 3.75% interest in the Properties by incurring $1,580,000 in flow through exploration expenses. Subsequent to acquiring the interest in the Properties, Goldplay made the strategic decision to focus the Company's exploration efforts in the near future on its properties located in Portugal, which are seen by the Company as having a higher potential. In order to make cash available for exploration activities in Portugal and other general and administrative expenses, the Company has exercised the put option and sold back the 3.75% interest in the Properties to Scottie for a total of $900,000 that was paid in cash by Scottie to Goldplay.

About Goldplay Mining

Goldplay Mining is a Canadian public company listed on TSXV and in US on OTCQB. Goldplay holds several brownfield gold, and copper-gold projects located in Portugal with near term mining potential.

