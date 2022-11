Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that it has completed the sale of its 8.16% interest in the Waha Concession in Libya in equal shares to TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information is available at www.hess.com.

