Penguin+Solutions%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, an SGH%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E brand (Nasdaq: SGH) that provides HPC, AI, and IoT technologies for edge, core, and cloud, today launched Scyld+Cloud+Central%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+control+plane, a new cloud-native HPC/AI offering, and announced its partnership with Google+Cloud. This new unified solution for on-premises and cloud-based HPC/AI clusters will provide customers with simplified cluster deployment, streamlined user experience, and powerful cost management options.

The Scyld Cloud Central control plane is cloud-native software designed to integrate on-premises and cloud-based resources to create flexible HPC and AI environments. The platform, utilizing software from Parallel+Works, will support traditional shared cluster models controlled by job schedulers and will also enable the creation of user-specific virtual clusters in the cloud, where each user group has access to a custom-configured environment designed for their specific requirements. The control plane supports the creation of point-and-click workflows that simplify HPC and AI job execution for data scientists and researchers, and lighten the support load for busy system administrators. To further accelerate deployment, the Scyld Cloud Central control plane comes pre-integrated with many of the most popular tools and applications for analysis and simulation.

“Many organizations want to leverage HPC-style processing for both HPC and AI workloads, but getting things running in the cloud is unfamiliar and complex when configuring a myriad of compute, storage, and network options,” said Mark Seamans, vice president, cloud solutions and services at Penguin Solutions. “With decades of experience in HPC, Penguin is uniquely positioned to simplify, guide, and assist customers through the complexity of creating customized and cost-optimized solutions.” Seamans added, “We are excited to work with Parallel Works to create advanced customer-specific solutions that utilize Parallel Works’ foundational technology and Penguin’s significant HPC/AI domain knowledge.”

To further accelerate system delivery timelines, Penguin provides professional services to collaborate with both user/research teams and system administrators on implementation, training, and ongoing management. This dual benefit enables data scientists and researchers to spend more time using HPC, and busy system admins spend less time tuning and supporting HPC.

Users of Penguin’s new Scyld Cloud Central control plane that also leverage Google Cloud can expect to gain the following benefits:

Rapid deployment of HPC/AI environments to accelerate time to results

Access to Penguin services to guide the implementation and to support end users

Ability to start small and scale elastically using a “pay-as-you-go” model – and also to integrate with existing HPC clusters that may already be in use

On-demand access to the latest processors and GPU technology to meet the needs of specific workloads

Point-and-click integration with dozens of the most common HPC and AI applications, tools and libraries

“Through our partnership with Google Cloud, we are now able to offer a solution that meets the needs of both customers who are new to HPC and AI, and also experienced teams that are looking to expand their on-premises environments to the cloud,” said Thierry Pellegrino, president of Penguin Solutions. “This latest solution will combine a suite of advanced cloud-native tools with our portfolio of HPC-specific professional services, enabling us to accelerate, and reduce complexity. Customers will be able to focus on harnessing the power of HPC and AI to drive their business, and not be distracted by integration hurdles and tuning details that can impact system performance and user productivity.”

“Many organizations want to extend the power of their on-premises HPC environments with the flexibility and new capabilities of cloud,” said Bill Magro, chief technologist for HPC at Google Cloud. “We’re thrilled to partner with Penguin Solutions to bring the best of on-premises and Google Cloud HPC environments to both existing and new users of HPC.”

