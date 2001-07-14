CCC+Intelligent+Solutions (CCC), a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, today announces an enhancement to its Carwise.com collision repair services website to make search results more relevant for site visitors. Users can now view repair facilities with industry or OEM certification credentials, making it easy for consumers to identify repair facilities with specialized experience. Carwise.com features more than 23,000 repair facilities and hosts more than five million unique visitors annually.

“Carwise.com is designed to help collision repairers be discovered by consumers looking for their services,” said Mark Fincher, Vice President, Automotive Services Group, CCC. “This new capability gives repairers a way to market their earned expertise to consumers who may wish to find a shop that specializes in their vehicle type, meeting the standards of industry bodies and the automakers themselves.”

Carwise.com hosts more than 5 million unique visitors annually who use the site to read reviews from verified customers, find local body shops with whom they can make appointments for estimates and repairs, and submit requests for digital estimates based on photos. Now, site visitors can filter their repair services search using 27 different OEM certification programs as well as shops who have earned the I-CAR certification.

“The process for repairers to join the Honda & Acura Certified Collision Program is a rigorous one,” said Dane Rounkles, Collision Marketing Manager, American Honda Motor Company. “Having a certification filter added to Carwise.com will help consumers easily see a list of Honda Certified Shops in their area and we hope that creates value to shops who have taken the steps to participate in our program.”

“The safety of collision repair consumers and passengers in their vehicles is our number one priority at I-CAR,” said Nick Notte, I-CAR’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “The more education we can provide them when choosing the right repairer for the job, the better. Gold Class® shops have proven high performance and customer satisfaction based on previous+research. We’re excited that Carwise provides yet another opportunity for shops that have invested in certification to get more visibility in their respective markets.”

Please visit www.Carwise.com to learn more.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future use and performance of CCC’s solutions. Such differences may be material. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, competition, including technological advances and new products marketed by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in most recently filed Form 10-K by CCC with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2022, which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005473/en/