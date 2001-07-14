Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today that it is extending its Grail%26trade%3B+causational+data+lakehouse to power business analytics. As a result, the Dynatrace® platform can instantly capture business data from first and third-party applications at a massive scale without requiring engineering resources or code changes. It prioritizes business data separately from observability data and stores, processes, and analyzes this data while retaining the context of the complex cloud environments where it originated.

Dynatrace designed these enhancements to enable business and IT teams to drive accurate, reliable, cost-effective automation and conduct efficient ad hoc analytics covering a wide range of business processes. Examples include order fulfillment and bill payments, service activation and customer onboarding workflows, and the impact on revenue from new digital services. Today’s announcement builds on capabilities that Dynatrace launched in October 2022, leveraging Grail+to+power+log+analytics+and+management. The company expects to continue to extend Grail to power additional development, security, IT, and business solutions.

Organizations depend on digital services to drive revenue, customer satisfaction, and competitive differentiation. To optimize these services and user experiences, business and IT teams increasingly rely on insights from various business data, including application usage, conversion rates, and inventory returns. Yet, traditional business intelligence tools lack the speed, scale, flexibility, and granularity required to deliver insights about services built on complex cloud architectures. In fact, according to a study from Deloitte, two-thirds of organizations are not comfortable accessing or using data from their business intelligence tools. Business analytics in modern cloud environments requires a new approach.

“Dynatrace gives us valuable insight into the business impact of our applications’ performance and enables our teams to proactively solve problems, deliver better customer experiences, and drive more value for our organization,” said Stephen Evans, Head of Quality, Monitoring, SRE/DevOps Technology at PVH. “This enhanced capability to access and store all of our business data provides the scalability our business needs. It also frees our teams from the constraints of sifting through data to determine what is valuable and what should be stored. Dynatrace’s unique ability to analyze all this data and deliver precise and contextualized answers in real time enables us to improve our digital landscape.”

“To drive digital transformation at scale, organizations need trustworthy and real-time insights from their business data. Existing solutions often rely on stale data, fail to deliver precise answers in IT-context, and require manual maintenance and coding from engineers,” said Bernd Greifeneder, Founder and Chief Technical Officer at Dynatrace. “The Grail causational data lakehouse uniquely positions the Dynatrace platform to overcome these hurdles. By elevating the priority of business data to ensure it arrives unsampled and with lossless precision, even from third-party applications where developers are not accessible, business and IT teams using the Dynatrace platform can now easily access valuable business insights on demand. This has the capability to unlock nearly unlimited business analytics use cases, allowing our customers to instantly answer their most challenging questions with accuracy, clarity, and speed.”

This enhancement to the Dynatrace platform is generally available today. Please visit the Dynatrace blog for additional details about Grail+for+business+analytics.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified software intelligence platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud and maximize the impact of your digital teams? Let us show you. Sign up for a free 15-day+Dynatrace+trial.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005545/en/