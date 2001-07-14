Neustar%2C+Inc.%2C+a+TransUnion+company and ATIS and have completed the expansion of the ATIS+Robocalling+Testbed to extend features and functionality to enterprises. With these enhancements, Neustar and ATIS can help communications service providers (CSPs) and businesses protect consumers from robocalls and illegal caller ID spoofing, increase answer rates, and improve the customer experience, helping restore trust to the phone channel.

To date, 77 participants (71 carriers and six vendors) from eight countries have used the ATIS Robocalling Testbed, which is hosted by Neustar’s Trust Lab, in a total of 107 test sessions. The participants represent over 83% of the active phone numbers in the U.S.

Recently, the testbed has migrated to a virtual, flexible cloud-based architecture that supports the latest ATIS capabilities, including delegate certificates, Out-Of-Band (OOB) SHAKEN to support legacy Time-Division Multiplexing (TDM) networks, and Rich Call Data (RCD). The testbed also features the recently approved SIP 603+ standard, which provides insights into why a call was blocked. In addition, the testbed now incorporates Neustar Trust Lab's Automation Dashboard capability, making testing even easier. With cross-border call authentication between the U.S. and Canada enabled, the testbed will continue its support of interoperability across the globe.

“Since its founding in 2017, the ATIS Robocalling Testbed has ensured that STIR/SHAKEN standards are shaped by real-world experience – and it has also proved essential in validating the effectiveness of these measures for the industry,” said James Garvert, senior vice president of Communications Solutions at Neustar. “As the authentication chain extends beyond carriers to enterprises with delegate certificates, additional testing will help to further improve the standards while giving businesses the confidence to employ them, representing an important step towards rebuilding trust in the phone channel.”

“The ATIS Robocalling Testbed not only validates the effectiveness of STIR/SHAKEN, but promotes the collaboration needed across the calling ecosystem to develop and vet solutions that effectively combat robocalls and illegal caller ID spoofing,” said Susan Miller, ATIS president and CEO. “Enterprises should know that they can now use the testbed to directly participate in call authentication. This includes signing their calls using delegate certificates and RCD, both solutions based on ATIS standards, which will help consumers regain confidence in answering their phones.”

As additional countries consider deploying STIR as a global interoperability standard, the testbed will be available for international service providers to test their implementations.

For more information about the ATIS Robocalling Testbed, visit www.home.neustar%2Fatis-testbed%2Findex.html.

