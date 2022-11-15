ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 103 stocks valued at a total of $447.00Mil. The top holdings were STKL(5.46%), FSLR(5.36%), and RUN(5.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,710,618 shares in NAS:BIOX, giving the stock a 4.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.28 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp traded for a price of $13.97 per share and a market cap of $877.79Mil. The stock has returned -6.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp has a price-book ratio of 5.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.60 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP bought 135,500 shares of NAS:FSLR for a total holding of 181,000. The trade had a 4.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.16.

On 11/15/2022, First Solar Inc traded for a price of $159.63 per share and a market cap of $17.02Bil. The stock has returned 42.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Solar Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 181.40, a price-book ratio of 2.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.20 and a price-sales ratio of 6.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 18,335,767-share investment in NAS:MBII. Previously, the stock had a 3.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $0.98 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc traded for a price of $0.7981 per share and a market cap of $145.56Mil. The stock has returned -47.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.84 and a price-sales ratio of 3.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP reduced their investment in NAS:STKL by 2,192,000 shares. The trade had a 2.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.48.

On 11/15/2022, SunOpta Inc traded for a price of $8.2 per share and a market cap of $886.42Mil. The stock has returned 20.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SunOpta Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 50,050-share investment in NAS:SEDG. Previously, the stock had a 2.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $294.97 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, SolarEdge Technologies Inc traded for a price of $287.97 per share and a market cap of $16.10Bil. The stock has returned -21.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SolarEdge Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 141.86, a price-book ratio of 7.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 62.86 and a price-sales ratio of 5.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

