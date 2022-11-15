ARUNDEL QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Arundel, Queensland, Australia, China Dasheng Biotechnology Co. (OTC PINK:CDBT) to be renamed Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments, Inc., newly appointed CEO, Micheal Nugent, today explained the complexity and strength needed to work in "Unproven Technologies".

As the founder, inventor and creator of Cycclone Magnetic Engines, as a project, I was never under any illusion that I had an easy task in front of me. However, the overwhelming obstacles (mostly unrelated to the validity of the engine) have been extreme. So why bother to push forward?

The building of engines and other components is not for the faint hearted or those just doing a job. You must know what you are doing, and failure is not an option. As an example, backup generators in hospitals must fire first time- every time. There is no room for error. I worked most of my industrial life under those terms and I never give up.

After working in truck repair yards after school, I was fortunate to be indentured as an apprentice with Cummins Diesel and my love affair with engines and all things mechanical was set. My fascination with magnets began while I was running my own engine shops and the magnetic journey began.

My business ventures placed me in partnerships and working relationships with some of the world's best minds and this challenge of disclosing my belief in the possibility of permanent magnet engines brought deep objection which moved to clearer understanding and partial acceptance through discussion and collaboration.

Once again, I was fortunate enough that when the time came to go public with my magnetic engine project, which is unproven technology, being placed into an open marketplace, I did have the advantage of being experienced and an understanding of the importance of corporate legal responsibilities. However, that made little difference when the Australian government fully approved and then destroyed Cycclone Magnetic Engines to cover their government employee criminal misconduct.

From 2003 through 2006, I produced and filed four vetted and approved prospectuses (One of which was a listing on the Australian Stock Exchange) and the Independent Expert reports all clearly stated that this was unproven technology. The next 12 years were consumed with questionable legal action and questionable court cases. During that time the Y opposing piston, divaricate cylinder staggered crank geometric configuration was created along with specific components.

To establish legal standing to engage in the design and development of permanent magnet engines, the bar is extremely high: however, it is very achievable.

While there is a raft of companies and people who have worked or are working in this area, the clear legal standing comes from three distinct events.

The Howard Johnson patents and in particular, Patent No: 4,151,431 establish good legal standing to research and develop permanent magnet engines. After filing the Patent application, the matter spent 9 years in court before being approved with scientific additions and references. The Togare Magnetic Piston Engine Patent No: US 7,667,356 B2 whereby a method of utilizing permanent magnets to produce mechanical drive establishes a scientific acceptance. The Expert witness testimony in The Supreme Court of Queensland No: BS2655 of 2007, Australian Securities and Investment Commission v Cycclone Magnetic Engines, Inc.

As the new CEO of CDBT, I am dedicated to bringing the projects, be-it unproven magnetic engine technologies, new geometric engine configurations and components or transport operations to fruition while protecting shareholder rights.

There is an article of interest at:

https://www.projectfinance.law/publications/2006/november/financing-projects-with-unproven-technologies/

/S/ Micheal Nugent

CEO of CDBT

# # #

CDBT.

China Dasheng Biotechnology Co. plans to acquire and consolidate assets roll-up to become a profitable enterprise. Areas of interest include green energy, renewables integration into energy production, energy delivery, and energy consumption as well as transport services.

On September 30, 2022, CDBT and Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments Limited entered into an Operating Agreement for The Amended Share Exchange Agreement giving effective control of Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments Limited and the wholly owned subsidiaries.

Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments Limited is engaged in the development and commercialization of new geometric configuration low carbon emission engines and other clean technology solutions with a view to create technologies that improve efficiency and reduce levels of greenhouse emissions. Cycclone has shareholding and assets and interests in transport operations in Australia.

Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments Limited operations are based in Queensland, Australia.

Micheal Nugent

[email protected]

www.cdbtcycclone.com

+61438158688

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, managing growth, and political and other business risks.

SOURCE: China Dasheng Biotechnology Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/726150/New-CEO-of-China-Dasheng-Biotechnology-Co-Explains-the-Complexities-of-Working-in-Unproven-Technologies





