James Peterson, former Chairman, CEO and President of Microsemi Corporation, to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board of the combined company, Mobix Labs, Inc. (“Mobix Labs”); leading a team experienced in growing technology companies organically and accelerating growth with M&A

Mobix Labs equity holders will roll 100% of their existing equity holdings into the combined company

Transaction values combined company at an implied pro forma enterprise value of approximately $276 million and an implied pro forma equity value of approximately $295 million



Transaction includes $30 million fully committed common stock PIPE at $10.00 per share



In addition, Mobix Labs has signed a non-binding term sheet with B. Riley Principal Capital II, LLC for a $100 million equity line of credit to further support its growth strategy



Mobix Labs believes that the transaction financing, combined with the equity line of credit and other financing that Mobix Labs and Chavant have agreed to cooperate to raise, will satisfy the minimum cash condition required to close and will provide the Company with resources to execute on its growth strategy

Proceeds expected to be used for ongoing chipset development to capitalize on the large and rapidly expanding global demand for improved communication systems performance and for working capital



M&A strategy strengthened as a public company, enabling Mobix Labs to further accelerate growth through acquisition of cash flow-generating companies with complementary products, customer mix and industry verticals

Mobix Labs’ universal CMOS-based chipset is designed to enable full 5G spectrum accessibility with higher performance and lower cost in a single SKU solution, and its full suite of connectivity solutions offer high performance at longer distances in smaller form factors

Post-close combined company will be named Mobix Labs, Inc., incorporated in Delaware, with common stock and warrants expected to be listed on Nasdaq



IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs (or the “Company”), an innovative provider of next generation wireless mmWave 5G and connectivity solutions, and Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NasdaqCM: CLAY) (“Chavant”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today a definitive merger agreement that, upon the closing of the transaction thereunder, will result in Mobix Labs becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Mobix Labs, Inc., and its common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market (the “Nasdaq”). The Company will be based in Irvine, CA and will continue to be led by James Peterson, Executive Chairman, Fabian Battaglia, Chief Executive Officer, and Keyvan Samini, President and Chief Financial Officer.

Leading Wireless Solutions Providing “True” 5G

Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company developing disruptive wireless and connectivity solutions. The Company’s universal CMOS-based chipset, which enables full 5G spectrum accessibility with higher performance and lower cost in a single SKU solution, is currently in development and sampling with key strategic partners and potential customers. It is designed to accelerate and “future proof” 5G, thereby enabling the network infrastructure to support the continued explosion of data and realize next generation connected products and applications. Mobix Labs is committed to simplifying the development process for customers and maximizing the performance of existing and next generation wireless products by delivering flexible, high performance, cost effective, and ultra-compact solutions. Mobix Labs also has a full suite of connectivity solutions, including hybrid active optical cables, transceivers and optical engines, that offer high performance at longer distances in smaller form factors. Mobix Labs’ technology is protected by extensive trade secrets and over 90 issued and pending patents.

Management Comments

Mr. Battaglia commented, “We started Mobix Labs to address the critical need for reliable, cost effective data transmission solutions for 5G because we recognized that the current infrastructure is not capable of supporting the explosion of data 5G is expected to create. Our products and solutions are designed to deliver cost effective ‘True’ 5G with higher throughput speed and lower latency while providing better spectrum and network efficiency. Our partnership with Chavant helps fund Mobix Labs’ organic growth plans and enables us to continue to successfully make accretive acquisitions.”

Dr. Jiong Ma, President & Chief Executive Officer of Chavant, added, “From our initial meeting, we’ve been very impressed by the Company’s technology, which leverages a standard CMOS process to attack the 5G mmW infrastructure market with a solution that is optimized for power and performance and at a significant cost benefit. We are excited to partner with James, Fabian and their team, who bring deep experience in building high-growth platform technology businesses. We believe our combination will accelerate the business on its journey and feel that this is the optimal time to establish an industry leading 5G connectivity platform.”

Transaction Overview

The transaction values Mobix Labs with an implied pro forma enterprise value of approximately $276 million and an implied pro forma equity value of approximately $295 million, at a price of $10.00 per share, assuming no redemptions by Chavant shareholders. Mobix Labs equity holders will roll 100% of their existing equity holdings into the combined company.

The transaction includes a $30 million fully committed common stock PIPE at $10.00 per share. In addition, Mobix Labs has signed a non-binding term sheet with B. Riley Principal Capital II, LLC for a $100 million equity line of credit to further support its growth strategy. Mobix Labs believes that the transaction financing, combined with the equity line of credit and other financing that Mobix Labs and Chavant have agreed to cooperate to raise, will satisfy the minimum cash condition required to close the transaction and will provide the Company with resources to execute on its growth strategy. Proceeds of the transaction are expected to be used for ongoing chipset development to capitalize on the large and rapidly expanding global demand for improved communication systems performance and for working capital. Furthermore, the Company believes it will be well positioned to continue strategic M&A that will support future growth.

The board of directors of Chavant and Mobix Labs have unanimously approved the proposed transaction, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023, subject to, among other things, the approval of the transaction by Chavant’s shareholders and the satisfaction of the conditions set forth in the merger agreement, including a Form S-4 registration statement being declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the merger agreement and investor presentation, will be provided in Current Reports on Form 8-K to be filed by Chavant with the SEC.

Advisors

B. Riley Securities is serving as financial advisor to Mobix Labs. Needham & Company, LLC is serving as financial advisor to Chavant. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal advisor to Chavant. Greenberg Traurig, LLP is serving as legal advisor to Mobix Labs. DLA Piper LLP (US) is serving as legal counsel to B. Riley Securities and Needham & Company, LLC. Blueshirt Capital Advisors is also serving as an investor relations advisor to Mobix Labs.

About Mobix Labs

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company delivering disruptive next generation wireless and connected solutions for a broad range of applications in markets including 5G infrastructure, automotive, consumer electronics, e-mobility, healthcare, infrastructure and defense. The Company has a robust pipeline of current and potential customers and strategic partnerships leading to a large and rapidly growing addressable market. Its extensive portfolio of intellectual property is protected by extensive trade secrets and over 90 issued and pending patents.

Learn more at Mobixlabs.com.

About Chavant

Chavant is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction or business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant is focused on businesses that are positioned to be market leaders with compelling growth opportunities and where innovation can transform fundamental technologies to create value. Chavant is led by Dr. Jiong Ma, Chief Executive Officer and President, Dr. André-Jacques Auberton-Hervé, Chairman of the board of directors and Michael Lee, Chief Financial Officer. Chavant’s board of directors includes Dr. Patrick Ennis, a Venture Partner at Madrona Venture Group, Dr. Karen Kerr, founder and Managing Director of Exposition Ventures, and Dr. Bernhard Stapp, President of CS-management GmbH.

