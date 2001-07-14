Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today demonstrated the power of its platforms—Calix+Revenue+EDGE%26trade%3B and Calix Cloud®—with the launch of two new systems. The GigaPro%26reg%3B+GPR8802x seamlessly supports service to businesses and includes power over Ethernet (PoE). The GigaSpire%26reg%3B+BLAST+u4g is a Wi-Fi 6 system with integrated GPON in a consumer cool design. These systems enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to expand rapidly into new markets. They also enable BSPs to quickly deploy new subscriber services thanks to simple integration into their business and operational support systems. The GigaPro GPR8802x and the GigaSpire BLAST u4g are the 10th and 11th systems to launch for the unmatched portfolio of Revenue EDGE Systems. Because these systems leverage the same software and cloud platform as all Revenue EDGE Systems, BSPs can rapidly turn up new services and deploy these new systems. Calix is driving innovation at an accelerated pace, enabling BSPs to enter new markets quickly while delivering unmatched subscriber experiences. As part of its dedication to rapid innovation, Calix is also growing the broadband industry’s most extensive portfolio of managed services. These new systems enable BSPs to offer these services in new markets and use cases to drive growth.

With the GigaPro GPR8802x and the GigaSpire BLAST u4g, BSPs can:

Enter new markets quickly with the GigaPro GPR8802x, optimized for small businesses and multi-dwelling units (MDUs). The next-generation PoE GigaPro GPR8802x is an industry-leading Ethernet-based managed switch/ONT solution for small businesses. It provides seamless WAN integration, which allows BSPs to manage it as a single system. Additionally, the GigaPro GPR8802x provides end-to-end visibility and management with Calix Support Cloud and Calix Operations Cloud. With eight configurable Ethernet ports, eight analog voice ports, and automated service provisioning, the GPR8802x rapidly opens new markets to BSPs that want to grow their value in their communities.

The next-generation PoE GigaPro GPR8802x is an industry-leading Ethernet-based managed switch/ONT solution for small businesses. It provides seamless WAN integration, which allows BSPs to manage it as a single system. Additionally, the GigaPro GPR8802x provides end-to-end visibility and management with Calix Support Cloud and Calix Operations Cloud. With eight configurable Ethernet ports, eight analog voice ports, and automated service provisioning, the GPR8802x rapidly opens new markets to BSPs that want to grow their value in their communities. Turn up managed services fast with the GigaSpire BLAST u4g, an all-in-one GPON solution delivering the ultimate Wi-Fi 6 experience to MDUs. The GigaSpire BLAST u4g system unites GPON ONT and residential gateway functionality into an integrated system with shelf appeal and design subscribers will want to display in their homes. The GigaSpire BLAST u4g extends residential market opportunities because it can deliver powerful and secure Wi-Fi to multi-dwelling units (MDUs). Additionally, it integrates easily into the Revenue EDGE platform for reliable delivery of a growing portfolio of Calix managed services. This gives them new ways to stand out in an increasingly competitive broadband market. The GigaSpire BLAST u4g can be paired with the GigaSpire BLAST u4m indoor mesh system and the GigaSpire BLAST u4hm outdoor mesh system, to extend coverage inside and outside the home.

“We operate in a highly competitive broadband market, and I’m happy to say Calix platforms and systems enabled us to quickly differentiate while reducing OPEX,” said Josh Wehe, director of network operations at Jade Communications of Alamosa, Colorado. “We win against seven speed-obsessed competitors by creating tailored, exceptional subscriber experiences that are powered by the capabilities within the Calix platforms. We have deployed a GigaSpire BLAST system in nearly every one of our subscribers’ residences. We can install GigaSpire BLAST systems in six homes a day, compared to two a day with our old systems, by leveraging a software-defined common operating model. Using them to deliver managed services has increased our average revenue per user by 50 percent in just two years. Now with the capabilities to service business subscribers, and deliver seamless deployments with potentially lower expenses, we can bring exceptional experiences to even more Coloradans. On top of that, we now save 40 percent on every fiber-to-the-home installation—and accelerate our time-to-revenue. Thanks to our partnership with Calix, our family-owned company will continue to be a market leader no matter what competition we might face.”

To support the deployment of these new systems, Calix Education Services has launched a new enterprise subscription for Revenue EDGE. The Revenue EDGE eLearning Subscription gives network and broadband teams access to a curated collection of role-based eLearning courses on Calix Cloud, GigaSpire BLAST and GigaPro systems, and business and technology topics. In addition, your teams will have access to any additional courses as features are added and capabilities change. These highly recommended courses will accelerate team competency and skills.

“We have invested more than $1 billion over the last 11 years to continually innovate and deliver solutions that BSPs can leverage to become giants in their markets,” said Shane Eleniak, executive vice president of products for Calix. “Our latest round of innovative technology creates opportunities for BSPs to charge into new markets such as small businesses and multi-dwelling units with business use cases that drive revenue and grow value. The new GigaPro GPR8802x and GigaSpire BLAST u4g demonstrate the power of Calix platforms to transform BSPs from utility providers to experience providers. As Calix advances the ecosystem and managed services phase of our growth, we will double our investment in the critical research and development that yields innovations that help BSPs become community leaders for generations to come.”

Every 91 days, Calix releases updates for its award-winning cloud and software platforms. This consistent cadence enables BSPs to further their transformations from utility providers into experience providers. In this way, even the smallest service providers get the opportunity to accelerate their innovation, differentiate, and become giants in their markets.

Learn how the Revenue+EDGE GigaSpire BLAST and GigaPro systems enable BSPs to deliver new solutions and services at an unprecedented pace.

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue create more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: To enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005379/en/