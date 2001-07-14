Belden, a leading global supplier of network infrastructure solutions, announces six new products in Q4 2022 that make simple and secure data transmission, connection, and management possible.

Data Orchestration & Management

Belden Horizon™, originally previewed as part of the Belden Investor Day event in June,is a managed software platform that streamlines secure access to remote equipment, supporting safe and simple deployment, connection, and management of OT devices and applications. The platform supports edge orchestration, Secure Remote Access technology, and always-on, carrier-agnostic connectivity via a Persistent Data Network that allows remote automation devices to connect with each other.

Data Acquisition & Transmission

Belden Dry Core I/O and OSP Category Cables extend indoor Category 6 and 6A networks outdoors,simplifying deployment with a clean, gel-free design that delivers superior electrical performance.

Hirschmann GDME Heavy-Duty Valve Connectors are designed and built to perform in the harshest environments, meeting UL's rigorous industrial standards for flame resistance and vibration tolerance, as well as DNV's performance standards for marine applications.

Lumberg Automation M8 D-Coded Data Connectors are designed to meet growing needs for miniaturized components that support cyber-physical integration in the Industrial Internet of Things. The data connectors are compact, easy to install, and ruggedized for harsh environments.

Lumberg Automation M12 Power Splitters offer an affordable way to distribute power through an M12 circular power connection. These power splitters are part of the M12 Power Series, which withstands harsh conditions and demanding applications with an operating temperature of up to 125 degrees Celsius.

To learn more about these solutions, as well as the types of technology and applications they support, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.belden.com%2Fnew-products.

