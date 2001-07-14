HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only 3D-vector electrocardiogram (VECG) platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere, announced today that its patent for a 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) smartwatch-based monitor intended for detection of heart attacks and complex cardiac arrhythmias was allowed by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The innovation builds on HeartBeam’s growing intellectual property portfolio enabling 12-lead ECG diagnostics outside of a medical setting.

The global wearables medical device market is estimated to reach $196B by 2030 and encompasses a wide variety of capabilities, including diagnostic monitoring such as heart rate and some cardiac arrhythmias, blood pressure, glucose, respiratory, and sleep activity, among others. Currently available wearables are not capable of providing a 12-lead ECG for heart attack detection, complex arrhythmia monitoring or other cardiac disorders. With cutting edge 12-lead ECG based on 3D vector ECG technology built into a smartwatch, HeartBeam’s latest patent further expands on the Company’s anytime, anywhere capabilities.

“The breakthrough inventions protected by this patent enable our proprietary 3D ECG technology to be built into a smartwatch, eliminating the need for a dedicated ECG device while offering a 12-lead ECG capability enabling heart attack and complex arrhythmia detection,” said HeartBeam CEO and Founder Branislav Vajdic, PhD. “This patent may prove to be one of the most valuable patents in our rich and growing patent portfolio and, together with our 12-lead ECG patch patent, I believe, will have a disruptive effect on these existing multi-billion dollar fast-growing markets,” concluded Dr. Vajdic.

While HeartBeam is presently focused on the development, clinical and regulatory activities for the HeartBeam AIMI™ and AIMIGo™ systems, the Company is committed to continue advancing the full potential inherent in its cutting edge 12-lead 3D vector ECG technology as demonstrated in recently issued and allowed patents with potentially enormous market impacts.

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere. By applying a suite of proprietary algorithms to simplify vector electrocardiography (VECG), the HeartBeam platform enables patients and their clinicians to determine if symptoms are due to a heart attack, quickly and easily, so care can be expedited, if required. HeartBeam has two patented products in development. HeartBeam AIMI™ is software for acute care settings that provides a 3D comparison of baseline and symptomatic 12-lead ECG to more accurately identify a heart attack. HeartBeam AIMIGo™ is the first and only credit card-sized 12-lead output ECG device coupled with a smart phone app and cloud-based diagnostic software system to facilitate remote heart attack detection. HeartBeam AIMI and AIMIGo have not yet been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for marketing in the USA or other geographies. For more information, visit HeartBeam.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our in our Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

