Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the extensive partner ecosystem for ServiceNow, which a growing number of enterprises are using to transform siloed business processes for improved workflows.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners 2023, scheduled to be released in April. The report will cover companies offering services for planning, implementing and operating solutions based on the ServiceNow platform.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Rising demand for digital transformation focused on improving customer experience has led to exponential growth for ServiceNow, fueling more enterprise engagements with providers of services for the ServiceNow platform. Providers are assisting ServiceNow users with process redesign, software implementation and integration, application management and training.

“Professional, third-party services enable enterprises to take advantage of ServiceNow’s full functionality and realize value from digital transformation initiatives more quickly,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

ISG has distributed surveys to nearly 200 ServiceNow service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the ServiceNow services the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants are:

ServiceNow Consulting Services, evaluating providers that help enterprises prepare for the use of workflow management services. These providers take on the architectural challenge of designing customer roadmaps for using ServiceNow as the main engagement platform to intelligently connect different systems.

ServiceNow Implementation and Integration Services,assessing providers that can implement ServiceNow and integrate it with other applications in complex enterprises without adding to an organization’s internal complexity. These providers aim to carry out integration as smoothly as possible with minimal data reformation.

ServiceNow Managed Services Providers, covering providers that maintain and support the ServiceNow platform with functions such as monitoring, remote support and centralized management. Key capabilities include supporting complex, multi-vendor application landscapes and managing the continuous evolution of the platform.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global ServiceNow market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Brazil, Germany and Australia. ISG analysts Tapati Bandopadhyay, Florian Scheibmayr, David Pereira, Phil Hassey, Arjun Das, Gabriel Sobanski and Hema Gunapati will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital+brochure. Companies not listed as ServiceNow services providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register+here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

