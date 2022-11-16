Preeminent Professional Organization for American Architects Approved SKYX's Course for its 94,000+ Member Architects in its Annual Mandatory Continuing Education Systems

Each U.S. Architect is Required to Complete Annual Education Credit Hours to Maintain Their Architectural License

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (d/b/a "Sky Technologies") ("SKYX," "we" or "the Company"), a highly disruptive platform technology company with over 60 issued and pending patents globally for simplifying and enhancing safety and automation in homes and buildings, today announced that the American Institute of Architects ("AIA") has included a SKYX course as part of architects annual mandatory Continuing Education Systems database studies. Each U.S. architect is required to complete annual education credit hours to maintain their architectural license.

With a membership base of more than 94,000 Architects, the AIA is the preeminent professional organization for American architects and the voice of the architectural profession. The AIA offers education, government advocacy, community redevelopment and public outreach to support and improve the public image of the architectural profession. SKYX is joining the continuing education systems database, to be used by AIA members as part of the mandatory annual continuing education required for architects.

"We are delighted to announce the inclusion of SKYX into the continuing education content by the leading American architectural organization AIA - driving SKYX products adoption among the best U.S. architectural minds," said Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms Corp. "As we continue to move towards our safety standardization goal to enhance safety and convenience for U.S. builders, professionals, and consumers, we look forward to working closely with the AIA on our time saving, cost saving and lifesaving advanced solutions."

Bernard Zyscovich, renowned architect, and Chair of SKYX's Architectural and Real Estate Advisory Board, added: "This is an amazing accomplishment by the team at SKYX. This milestone represents another step closer for SKYX's goal to become a future U.S. safety standard for homes and buildings. This will provide my fellow architects the opportunity to understand the transformative value of the SKYX suite of solutions, which provide significant improvements both technologically and from a safety perspective."

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Our estimates of the addressable market for our products may prove to be incorrect. The projected demand for our products could materially differ from actual demand. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its smart products and technologies, including commencement of presales, the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of Sky's Plug Smart Platforms into multi-family residential buildings and communities and adoption by hotels, builders and architects, ability to capture market share, ability to execute on any sales and licensing opportunities, ability to achieve code mandatory status for the SkyPlug, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, there is no guarantee that any of the Company's products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

