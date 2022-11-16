First Of Its Kind SaaS-Based Virtual Try-On App Utilizing Advanced Augmented Reality, Photogrammetry and Body Placement Technology to Propel e-Commerce

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / QReal (https://www.qreal.io/), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR), (FSE:9DR), and a provider of life-like, Augmented Reality (AR), 3D digital content targeting, among others, the e-Commerce, Retail, Food & Hospitality, Branding, Apparel, Luxury, Automotive and Construction industries announced the commercial launch of its novel TYRO app, the first multi-brand, multi-category virtual try-on experience providing users a one-stop shop to virtually try on leading brands' footwear, watches, hats, and eyewear, with additional brands and products added weekly.

In the U.S. alone, e-Commerce sales account for approximately $1 trillion of total annual retail sales, with billions of online purchases returned annually. Utilizing QReal's advanced AR capabilities, first in class photogrammetry and accurate body placement technology, TRYO allows users to see exactly how fashion accessories like hats, glasses, shoes or watches will look on them specifically, propelling a more confident buying decision.

https://vimeo.com/769509077

Launched with over 500 initial 3D models from leading global brands, TRYO is creating a vast library of ultra-realistic 3D branded models which could significantly lower the costs for any brand or retailer looking to incorporate 3D models on their online product display page or to offer virtual try-ons.

Mike Cadoux, General Manager of QReal commented: "We are striving to change the future of online shopping and make the experience more fun and easier for consumers. In parallel, we also want to offer brands a simple and cost effective way to adopt AR and embed an intuitive virtual try-on experience into their own websites and e-Commerce business models. We believe TRYO is an engine that can power the next evolution of shopping."

About QReal

QReal creates, distributes and manages photorealistic, life-like, 3D and Augmented Reality (AR) content. This content is typically integrated in social media campaigns and e-commerce platforms with the goal of increasing sales, improving brand recognition, creating viral content and boosting e-commerce conversion. Current industry verticals include: food, fashion, apparel, architecture and automotive. QReal aims to expand the medium of AR, make it beautiful and manageable. For more information, visit www.qreal.io , and for the TRYO app: https://tryo.io/

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

