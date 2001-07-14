The National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security recently announced the designation of Strayer University’s Master of Science in Information Security and Assurance (MSISA) program as a National Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) for five years, through the academic year 2027. The designation is awarded to educational institutions that meet the newest standards for cybersecurity.

“The CAE-CD designation is a testament to the quality of our MSISA program and Strayer’s commitment to prepare our students in this ever-changing and relevant discipline,” said Dr. Carlo Sapijaszko, Strayer University’s Dean for Information Technology. “We thank our faculty and leadership team for their hard work toward this achievement, which will greatly benefit our students."

The purpose of the CAE designation program is to promote higher education in cyber defense, increase the workforce of professionals holding these skills, and highlight the importance of higher education as a solution to defending America’s cyberspace. The new CAE-CD designation is based on updated academic criteria for cybersecurity education and allows each institution the opportunity to distinguish its strengths in specific focus areas.

“Strayer University is proud to have our Master of Science in Information Security and Assurance program designated as a National Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense,” said Strayer University President Andréa Backman. “This designation reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, industry-relevant programs to help our students achieve economic mobility through education."

To learn more about Strayer University’s MSISA, visit the program website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.strayer.edu%2Fonline-degrees%2Fmasters%2Fmaster-of-science-in-information-security-and-assurance.

About Strayer University

Founded in 1892, Strayer University is an institution of higher learning for working adult students. It offers flexible and affordable undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration (including the Jack Welch Management Institute MBA), accounting, information technology, education, health services, public administration and criminal justice, as well as non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain. Strayer University is an accredited institution and a member of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), www.msche.org. Strayer University’s accreditation status is Accreditation Reaffirmed. MSCHE most recently reaffirmed Strayer University’s accreditation status in June 2017, with the next self-study evaluation scheduled for the 2025–2026 academic year. MSCHE is an institutional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.strayer.edu.

